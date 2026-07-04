Probe report on Justice Varma to be tabled in Monsoon Session

The Lok Sabha is set to table the crucial report on the impeachment proceedings against high court judge Justice Yashwant Varma during the upcoming Monsoon session, following a multi-party notice for his removal due to serious allegations of corruption.

IMAGE: Justice Yashwant Varma's residence. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The report of the three-member committee probing the removal of Justice Yashwant Varma will be tabled in the Lok Sabha's Monsoon session.

The committee was formed after MPs sought Justice Varma's removal following the discovery of burnt currency notes at his residence.

Justice Varma has already resigned from the Allahabad High Court, but his impeachment is still possible as the President has not yet accepted his resignation.

The Lok Sabha Speaker emphasised the importance of judicial integrity and a zero-tolerance approach to corruption.

Earlier, a Supreme Court-initiated in-house probe also recommended Justice Varma's resignation or impeachment.

The report of a three-member committee, set up to probe the grounds on which the removal of high court judge Yashwant Varma was sought by MPs cutting across party lines, will be tabled in the Lok Sabha in the coming Monsoon session, Speaker Om Birla said in New Delhi on Saturday.

The three-member committee was set up following the discovery of a large number of burnt currency notes from Justice Varma's residence on August 12, 2025.

Impeachment Process Initiated

The Speaker had constituted the committee to probe charges against the judge, after admitting a multi-party notice for his removal, setting in motion the process of impeachment of the Allahabad high court judge.

The report will be tabled in the Monsoon session, Speaker Birla told reporters on the sidelines of an event in New Delhi.

He said after the submission of the report, the members will decide the future course of action.

The Monsoon session will begin on July 20 and will continue till August 13.

The report was prepared in accordance with the statutory requirements under the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968.

Resignation and Committee Reconstitution

Facing the prospect of removal by Parliament, Justice Yashwant Varma had already resigned as a judge of the Allahabad high court.

However, President Droupadi Murmu is yet to accept the resignation of Justice Varma and the possibility of his impeachment is still open.

The removal of Justice Varma was sought following the discovery of burnt currency notes from his residence in New Delhi when he was a judge of the Delhi high court.

The committee was reconstituted on February 25.

While two members -- Justice Aravind Kumar of the Supreme Court of India and Senior Advocate of Karnataka High Court, B V Acharya, continued to be members of the panel, a new member, Justice Shree Chandrashekhar, Chief Justice of the Bombay high court, had been appointed in place of Madras high court Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava.

Speaker's Stance on Judicial Integrity

Birla set up the committee after he received a proposal from 146 Lok Sabha members, including Bharatiya Janata Party member Ravi Shankar Prasad and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, seeking removal of Justice Varma on July 21, 2025.

Justice Varma was repatriated from the Delhi high court to the Allahabad high court after the discovery of burnt wads of currency notes following a fire incident at his residence.

After referring to relevant laws and judgements of the Supreme Court, the Delhi high court chief justice found the charges against Justice Varma were of a serious nature and followed it up with the 'in-house procedure'.

Birla had said unblemished character and financial and intellectual integrity were the foundation of the trust a common person has in the judiciary.

"The facts connected in the present case point towards corruption and are eligible for action as per Article 124, Article 217 and Article 218 of the Constitution of India. Parliament needs to speak in one voice on this issue and every citizen of this country should send a clear message about its commitment to zero tolerance to corruption," Birla had said.

The Lok Sabha Speaker said he has accepted the proposal and constituted a three-member committee for the removal of Justice Varma from his post in accordance with Section 3(2) of the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968.

Previous In-House Probe

Earlier, then Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna had initiated an in-house probe into the allegations and set up a three-member committee in March 2025 to conduct the inquiry.

The committee comprising Punjab and Haryana high court Chief Justice Sheel Nagu, Himachal Pradesh high court Chief Justice G S Sandhawalia and Karnataka high court Justice Anu Sivaraman submitted its report on May 4, 2025.

After receiving the report, the CJI asked Justice Varma to resign or face impeachment proceedings.

However, since Justice Varma had initially declined to quit, CJI Khanna forwarded the report and the judge's response on it to the President and the Prime Minister for removal of the judge.

The Supreme Court had also dismissed Justice Varma's plea against CJI Khanna's recommendation for his removal.