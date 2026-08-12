Probe report on Justice Varma to be tabled in Lok Sabha today

The Lok Sabha is set to receive the inquiry committee's report concerning allegations against Justice Yashwant Varma, stemming from the alleged discovery of unaccounted cash at his official residence.

IMAGE: Justice Yashwant Varma's former residence in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The inquiry committee's report regarding allegations against Justice Yashwant Varma will be tabled in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

The report investigates the alleged discovery of unaccounted cash from Justice Varma's official residence following a fire in March 2025.

Justice Varma, a former Delhi High Court judge, has since resigned, making the removal proceedings against him largely ineffective.

The three-member inquiry committee was constituted by the Lok Sabha Speaker in August 2025 and submitted its findings in May.

Report of an inquiry committee which invested allegations against Justice Yashwant Varma -- against whom removal proceedings were initiated over the alleged discovery of unaccounted for cash from his official residence -- will be placed before the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Lok Sabha to Receive Report

According to the list of business of the Lok Sabha for Wednesday, the secretary general will 'lay' the two volumes of the report along with oral evidence in the House.

The probe panel had submitted its findings to the Lok Sabha Speaker in May.

Background of the Allegations

The Speaker had constituted a three-member inquiry committee on August 12, 2025, to probe the alleged discovery of wads of cash from the judge's Delhi bungalow.

A fire broke out in the official residence of Justice Varma on the night of March 14, 2025.

Firefighters called to put out the blaze allegedly discovered massive amounts of burnt currency in a storeroom.

Justice Varma's Resignation

Justice Varma has since resigned, and removal proceedings against him have virtually become infructuous.

His resignation, however, has not yet been notified by the law ministry.

Justice Varma was a judge of the Delhi high court and was repatriated to his parent court, the Allahabad high court, following the controversy.