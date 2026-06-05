West Bengal Minister Orders Probe Into Diamond Harbour FC Over Funding, Land Allegations

West Bengal Sports Minister Nisith Pramanik has launched a significant investigation into Diamond Harbour FC, the football club linked to TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee, following multiple complaints regarding its formation, funding, and alleged illegal land occupation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points West Bengal Sports Minister Nisith Pramanik initiated an investigation into Diamond Harbour FC, a club associated with TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee.

Complaints include irregularities in the club's formation, questionable funding sources, and alleged illegal occupation of its training ground.

The probe will examine financial backing, potentially questioning sponsors, and is being conducted in conjunction with the Indian Football Association (IFA).

Allegations also suggest some recruited footballers hold government jobs, raising concerns about illegal activities within the club.

West Bengal Sports Minister Nisith Pramanik on Friday said an investigation has been initiated into multiple complaints received against Diamond Harbour FC, the club associated with Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee, which recently earned promotion to the Indian Super League (ISL) after winning the I-League title.

Talking to reporters, Pramanik said several allegations had been lodged regarding the formation and functioning of the club.

"Many complaints have been received against Diamond Harbour FC. Questions have been raised about whether the club was established in accordance with the prescribed rules. There are also allegations regarding the source of the club's funds and the manner in which the money is being spent. All these aspects are being examined," the minister said.

Scrutiny Over Club's Funding And Operations

He said the probe would also look into the financial backing of the club and indicated that sponsors may be questioned as part of the investigation.

"The sponsors of the club may also be called for discussions. We will examine where the money for the club is coming from and how those funds are being provided," Pramanik said.

The minister further alleged that there had been complaints of illegal occupation of the ground where Diamond Harbour FC used to train.

"The process of freeing that land from encroachment has already been completed. Further action will be taken on the basis of the findings of the investigation, which will be made public very soon," he said.

Collaboration With IFA And Future Actions

Pramanik said the Sports department had already launched an inquiry and was in regular touch with the Indian Football Association (IFA) over the matter.

"The Sports deparment has started an investigation, and we are holding regular discussions with the IFA. A decision on the issue will be reached shortly," he said.

The minister also claimed that some footballers recruited by the club were serving in government jobs.

"We want every club to perform well and progress. But if any club is found to have engaged in illegal activities, it will not be tolerated under any circumstances," he added.

Asked about the Bengal Football Academy, Pramanik said that the matter was also under investigation.

Diamond Harbour FC and its officials have not yet responded to the allegations.