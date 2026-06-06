Manali Harassment Video: Police Launch Probe After Tourist Incident

A viral video showing a foreign woman tourist being harassed on a Manali street has prompted swift police action and an official inquiry, raising serious concerns about tourist safety and Himachal Pradesh's reputation as a peaceful destination.

Key Points A video showing a foreign woman tourist being harassed in Manali has gone viral, leading to immediate police action.

The incident, reportedly captured on CCTV on June 3, involved a man making inappropriate advances.

Despite no formal complaint, Manali SDM Gunjeet Singh Cheema ordered an inquiry, emphasising strict action against those harming Himachal's image.

Local authorities, including Manali DSP K D Sharma, are actively working to identify the accused from the footage.

The incident has sparked concern among tourism stakeholders, who fear it could deter solo women travellers and foreign tourists from visiting Himachal Pradesh.

A video showing a foreign woman tourist being harassed by a young man on a Manali street in Himachal's Kullu district has gone viral on social media, prompting police action. According to reports, the incident was captured on CCTV, where a man made inappropriate advances toward a woman walking alone on June 3. The exact location of the video has not been confirmed yet.

Manali Authorities Respond To Harassment Video

No formal complaint has been filed in this regard so far. However, Subdivisional Magistrate (SDM) Gunjeet Singh Cheema ordered an inquiry after the video surfaced. He maintained that people damaging Himachal's image must face strict action. Manali DSP K D Sharma said on Saturday that the SHO has been instructed to identify the accused seen in the footage.

The incident has alarmed locals and tourism stakeholders. Himachal is known worldwide as a safe, peaceful destination under the 'Atithi Devo Bhava' tradition. Traders fear such incidents will scare away solo women travellers and foreign tourists. Investigation is underway, the police said.