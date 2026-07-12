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Probe ordered after child dies post-anaesthesia in Kerala

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra July 12, 2026 19:59 IST 3 Minutes Read
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A medical board has been constituted to investigate the tragic death of a one-and-a-half-year-old boy in Kerala, who passed away after receiving anaesthesia for a lip injury at a private hospital, raising serious concerns about potential medical negligence.

Child dies at Kerala hospital, probe ordered

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: Rainer Maiores/Pixabay.com

Key Points

  • A medical board will investigate the death of a one-and-a-half-year-old boy in Kerala following anaesthesia for a lip injury.
  • The child, Devansh Shouria, died after becoming unconscious post-anaesthesia at a private hospital in Payyannur.
  • Police have registered a case against anaesthetist Dr Anjali Poduval based on the family's complaint of medical negligence.
  • The medical board will examine postmortem reports and treatment records to determine if negligence caused the death.
  • The hospital denies negligence, stating the child suffered a cardiac arrest after anaesthesia.

Police will constitute a medical board as part of the investigation into the death of a one-and-a-half-year-old boy after he was administered anaesthesia for suturing a lip injury at a private hospital in Payyannur, officials said on Sunday.

An investigation led by the Payyannur Deputy Superintendent of Police decided to constitute a medical board comprising expert doctors to ascertain whether the death was caused by any lapse in the administration of anaesthesia.

 

Investigation Into Child's Tragic Death

The child, Devansh Shouria of Eramam, sustained a lip injury while playing on July 5. He was taken to a private hospital in Payyannur, where doctors advised suturing the wound under anaesthesia.

According to the complaint lodged by the family, the child became unconscious after the anaesthesia was administered and was shifted to another hospital in Kannur, where he later died.

Following the complaint, police registered a case against anaesthetist Dr Anjali Poduval.

On Saturday, the child's family staged a protest in front of the hospital with his body, demanding that all doctors involved in his treatment be booked.

Police held discussions with the relatives and assured them of a fair investigation.

Medical Board To Examine Negligence Claims

Officials at the Payyannur police station said the medical board would examine the postmortem report, records relating to the administration of anaesthesia, the treatment provided and the child's medical history to determine whether any medical negligence led to the death.

They said steps had already been initiated to constitute the medical board and the process would be completed soon.

Following the incident, the hospital denied allegations of medical negligence, claiming that the child suffered a cardiac arrest after being administered anaesthesia and was immediately shifted to ventilator support.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

kerala medical negligencechild death anaesthesiapayyannur hospital incidentmedical board investigationanaesthetist dr anjali poduval

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