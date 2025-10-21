Probe finds U'khand cadet missing off Sri Lanka last seen near lifeboat

Weeks after a 22-year-old merchant navy cadet from Dehradun went missing off the Sri Lankan coast while serving onboard an oil tanker, the company on Tuesday said the independent surveyor engaged by it has determined that the cadet's last known location was "near the portside lifeboat area" of the vessel.

The investigators have also said the location of Deck Cadet Karandeep Singh Rana was "consistent with his assigned duty of taking routine photographs for the daily work report", according to a statement issued by the firm.

The deck cadet went missing on September 20 when the vessel was en route to China from Iraq via Sri Lanka, his father Narendra Singh Rana said earlier this month.

On October 10, the firm had said it had engaged an "independent surveyor" to ensure a "thorough and impartial investigation" in the matter.

In a fresh statement on Tuesday, it said following Rana's unfortunate disappearance from MT Front Princess on September 20, the Executive Ship Management has received the "findings from Haijiang Surveyors and Adjusters Co., Ltd, the independent marine investigators appointed to review the incident".

The investigators have confirmed that extensive search operations were carried out by all relevant authorities and coordinated by the MRCC-Colombo, the statement said.

"Continuous Man Overboard alerts were broadcast to all vessels transiting the area, requesting vigilant lookouts and immediate reporting of any possible sightings. Despite these sustained efforts, no sighting of Deck Cadet Rana was reported," the statement said.

The firm said the "investigation determined that the cadet's last known location was near the portside lifeboat area, consistent with his assigned duty of taking routine photographs for the daily work report".

The guardrails and safety chains in the area were found to be "in good condition and properly designed" to prevent accidental falls. This section of the vessel is "outside the coverage of CCTV cameras, and a detailed review of the available recordings revealed no irregular activity", it said.

The firm said it remains deeply concerned for the well-being of Rana's family.

"We continue to stay in close contact with them and extend our heartfelt support during this difficult time. The independent investigation reaffirms that all reasonable measures were taken by the vessel and authorities, and we hope that these findings provide clarity and a sense of closure," it said.

The family had earlier appealed to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and the Centre for help in finding Rana.

Immediately upon learning of his disappearance, a "full-scale search and rescue operation was launched" by the ship in coordination with maritime authorities, coastal rescue coordination centres and aerial surveillance units, the firm said on October 10.

Two other merchant navy vessels joined the search efforts, along with helicopters deployed by Sri Lankan authorities, it had said.

"Despite extensive search operations by sea and air for over 96 hours, Cadet Rana has regrettably not been located," the firm had said.