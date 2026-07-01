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Pro-Kannada group vandalises Hindi signboard in Bengaluru

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Priyanka Bhatt July 01, 2026 16:37 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Pro-Kannada activists in Bengaluru have been booked for rioting and property destruction after allegedly vandalising a Hindi signboard during a protest against Hindi imposition.

Kannada activists

IMAGE: Pro-Kannada activists vandalised a Hindi signboard in Bengaluru during a protest. Photograph: Courtesy, @narayanagowdru/X

Key Points

  • The protest was against the alleged "imposition of Hindi" in the region.
  • Police have registered an FIR against the protesters for rioting and destruction of public property.
  • The vandalised signboard was located outside the Bharat Electronics Limited campus.
  • Members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike were involved in the incident.

Members of a pro-Kannada outfit allegedly vandalised a Hindi signboard at BEL Circle in Bengaluru while protesting against what they termed the "imposition of Hindi", following which an FIR was registered against them, the police said on July 1, Wednesday. The incident occurred on Tuesday evening, they said.

Protest Against Hindi Imposition Leads To FIR

The signboard, located on a public road outside the Bharat Electronics Limited campus, had allegedly been installed without authorisation, the activists claimed.

According to the police, members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike dismantled the signboard during the protest and asserted that they would continue to oppose "attempts to promote" Hindi in the state. The police later intervened and brought the situation under control.

 

"We have taken action and registered a case against the protesters under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for rioting, destruction of public property, and other offences. Further investigation is underway," a senior police officer said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Priyanka Bhatt© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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