Pro-Israel posters pasted outside Owaisi's residence

A group of five men pasted posters outside the residence of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi in New Delhi on Thursday evening, demanding his suspension from the Lok Sabha, officials said.

IMAGE: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

According to a police officer, four-five men reached Owaisi's 34 Ashoka Road residence located in Central Delhi and pasted three posters at the entry gate and wall of the house about 9 pm.

The lines like 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'I stand with Israel' and 'Owaisi should be suspended' were written on the posters.

A purported video of the incident surfaced online in which one of the miscreants said that youth of the country should be united against the politician, who does not say 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'.

The Delhi Police however, reached the spot and removed the posters. By then, the men had gone away, an officer said.

A police officer said they are trying to identify the people and legal action will be taken against them.

Owaisi's saying 'Jai Palestine' while taking oath as a member of the Lok Sabha had sparked a row among the other MPs on Tuesday.

'Some 'unknown miscreants' vandalised my house with black ink today. I have now lost count the number of times my Delhi residence has targeted. When I asked @DelhiPolice officials how this was happening right under their nose, they expressed helplessness,' Owaisi wrote on X.

Tagging Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Owaisi wrote, 'this is happening under your oversight. please tell us if MPs' safety will be guaranteed or not'.

'To the two-bit goons who keep targeting my house: this does not scare me. Stop this Savarkar-type cowardly behaviour and be men enough to face me. Do not scurry away after throwing some ink or pelting a few stones,' he wrote further.