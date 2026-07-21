Pro-CJP protests in Mumbai, Sena-UBT says FIRs being filed

Mumbai is witnessing intensified protests for a second consecutive day, with Opposition parties and local residents demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET examination irregularities and condemning the police's forceful crackdown on a related demonstration in Delhi.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena-UBT president Uddhav Thackeray, accompanied by Party leaders including MP Sanjay Raut, Aaditya Thackeray, and others, participates in a protest at the Meenatai Thackeray Statue, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park, in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Opposition parties and residents in Mumbai staged protests for the second day, demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the NEET irregularities.

Protesters also condemned the Delhi Police's crackdown on a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) march to Parliament, which involved violent clashes, stone pelting, and the use of batons and tear gas.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Shiv Sena (UBT) held separate demonstrations, with MNS president Raj Thackeray's wife Sharmila participating in the Shivaji Park protest.

Tension arose in Chembur as residents attempted to block the Eastern Express Highway in solidarity with the Delhi agitation, leading to heated exchanges with police.

Shiv Sena-UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray claimed FIRs were being registered against students and activists in Mumbai for protesting and announced legal aid for those affected.

For a second straight day, Mumbai witnessed protests by Opposition parties and others on Tuesday in support of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which is seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and to denounce police crackdown on its stir in Delhi.

Widespread Demonstrations Across Mumbai

Thousands of people participated in a march to Parliament on Monday called by the CJP on the first day of the Monsoon session to push for the resignation of Pradhan over the NEET fiasco, but were prevented by Delhi Police from moving ahead, leading to violent clashes and stone pelting.

Police used batons and tear gas to disperse marchers.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) staged a protest at Shivaji Park in Dadar, central Mumbai, in which party president Raj Thackeray's wife Sharmila also participated.

The Shiv Sena-UBT held a separate demonstration in the Dongri area.

Chembur Residents Attempt Highway Blockade

Tension prevailed in Mumbai's Chembur area after a group of local residents took out a protest march to express solidarity with the CJP's ongoing Delhi agitation over exam irregularities and tried to block a busy highway.

The march was taken out by the residents of Siddharth Colony.

They tried to block the Eastern Express Highway to denounce the police action against the CJP-led demonstrators in the national capital on Monday, an official said.

But the police personnel stopped the protesters before they could block the highway, following which a heated exchange of words took place between the two sides.

The situation remained tense for some time as protesters raised slogans and demanded they be allowed to continue their demonstration, he said.

The police prevented any disruption to vehicular traffic on the busy arterial road, according to the official.

Protests were organised in several parts of the city on Monday as well.

Shiv Sena-UBT Offers Legal Aid

In a related development, Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray leader Aaditya Thackeray said FIRs were being registered in Mumbai against students and activists for staging protests in favour of CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and educator Sonam Wangchuck.

He claimed 100 people have been detained so far by the police.

The former state minister said the party has undertaken an initiative to give legal aid to students and activists against whom FIRs have been registered or notices have been issued.

Such students and activists in Maharashtra can reach out to the party at shivsenaubtlegal@gmail.com, he said.

He urged advocates to represent in such cases pro-bono (without charge) and stand by students and activists.

Thackeray said protests seeking the removal of Pradhan took place even in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands, but those agitations were not crushed like in India.

He asserted the Bharatiya Janata Party feels the pain when someone fights for improving education.

"The BJP is anti-national and anti-students," the Shiv Sena-UBT alleged.