Priyanka's 'vote stolen': BJP alleges split in Gandhi family

The BJP claimed a rift within the Congress party, claiming Rahul Gandhi is actively sidelining his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at INDIA bloc protests.

IMAGE: Congress General Secretary and MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra speaks to Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi during the INDIA bloc's 'Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao' Maha Rally, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on November 2, 2026. Photograph: Amit/ANI Photo

Key Points The BJP on Sunday claimed a split within the Congress, alleging two camps led by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra stated Priyanka Gandhi was not "allowed" to speak at two INDIA bloc protests, including a mock parliament and a Ramlila Maidan rally.

Patra suggested Rahul Gandhi fears being sidelined if Priyanka Vadra is projected as a leader.

Another BJP spokesperson, Pradeep Bhandari, questioned if a "Rahul camp versus Priyanka camp" battle is unfolding within the Congress.

Bhandari claimed Priyanka Gandhi was seated in the second row and not allowed to speak during Rahul Gandhi's "relaunch exercise" at the mock parliament.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday claimed the Congress has split into two camps led by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and that she was not "allowed" to speak at the two INDIA bloc protests as the leader of opposition feared getting sidelined by his sister.

BJP Alleges Internal Congress Rift

In a video message on Instagram, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said Priyanka Gandhi's "vote has also been stolen" within the Gandhi family and claimed she appeared unhappy at the mock parliament and the Ramlila Maidan rally.

The INDIA bloc on Saturday held a symbolic "public impeachment" of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging that the right to vote was under threat as the poll panel was functioning at the behest of the Modi government.

On Sunday, the opposition grouping held a mammoth rally at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi against alleged electoral irregularities and voter list revision.

Priyanka Gandhi's Absence From Speaking Roles

"Yesterday, during the mock Parliament organised by the Congress party and led by Rahul Gandhi, I observed one thing: Priyanka Vadra was not given an opportunity to speak by Rahul Gandhi or the Congress party," Patra said.

Everyone, including non-parliamentarians, was given an opportunity to speak, he said.

"Today, at the rally at Ramlila Maidan, too, everyone expressed their views and spoke on their respective issues. But Priyanka Vadra appeared unhappy even today. Once again, she was not given an opportunity to speak," he said.

Is There A Gandhi Family Power Struggle?

"Could it be that a political game is being played within the Gandhi family itself?

"Could it be that Rahul Gandhi fears that if Priyanka Vadra is projected as a leader, he might be sidelined? Is this why Priyanka Vadra's vote has also been stolen within the Gandhi family?" the BJP leader asked.

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari wondered whether Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi camps had emerged within the Congress and accused the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha of suppressing the rise of his sister.

Rahul Gandhi Accused Of Suppressing Sister's Rise

"Is a Rahul camp versus Priyanka camp emerging within the Congress party? Is the country now witnessing the battle between Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra unfold in the open?" he asked.

"Today, at Ramlila Maidan, Priyanka Vadra was not allowed to speak. Priyanka, who has served as the Congress party's general secretary and is Rahul Gandhi's sister, was not given an opportunity to address the gathering by Rahul Gandhi," he said.

Even during the mock parliament, when Rahul Gandhi was undertaking his 100th "relaunch exercise", Priyanka Gandhi was seated in the second row and was not allowed to speak, Bhandari claimed.

"Does this prove that the real story and reality of the Congress party today is the battle between brother and sister within the Gandhi-Vadra family?" he asked.

He further asked if the "Rahul camp" was insecure and if the "Priyanka camp" was being suppressed.

"While Rahul Gandhi is attempting to relaunch himself, is he focusing not on the people of the country and not the Congress party but on efforts to push Priyanka Gandhi Vadra into the background?" Bhandari asked.