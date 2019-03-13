rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » Priyanka Gandhi calls on Bhim Army chief in hospital

Priyanka Gandhi calls on Bhim Army chief in hospital

March 13, 2019 18:42 IST

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday met Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad at a hospital where the Dalit leader was admitted a day earlier.

Chandrashekhar Azad was taken into custody by police on Tuesday for violating the model code of conduct, officials said.

 

Azad was detained while leading a procession that included cars and motorcycles, but was shifted to the hospital when he took ill.

The code violation was allegedly over the number of vehicles in the political rally.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress has given Priyanka Gandhi the charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Bhim Army, Congress, Chandrashekhar Azad, Lok Sabha
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use