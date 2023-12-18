News
Prior to INDIA meet, Mamata says PM candidate to be decided post-2024 polls

Prior to INDIA meet, Mamata says PM candidate to be decided post-2024 polls

Source: PTI
December 18, 2023 20:16 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday said the INDIA bloc's prime ministerial candidate will be decided after the 2024 general elections, expressing confidence that the alliance will iron out all issues including over seat-sharing and defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party.

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee speaks to media persons in New Delhi, December 18, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

She also dismissed suggestions that the alliance has lost time in putting things in order, saying "it is better late than never".

 

She expressed confidence that a three-way alliance is very much possible in West Bengal between her Trinamool Congress, Congress and the Left.

"The BJP is not strong, we are weak. We need to work together to overcome it," Banerjee told reporters in New Delhi in reply to a question on the BJP's rising influence, especially in the Hindi belt.

She also said she doesn't discriminate between the Hindi belt and other regions.

On the suspension of opposition MPs in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, Banerjee said it shows the BJP is afraid.

"Do you think they (the BJP) became so arrogant because they won two states...They're afraid so they suspended".

"Even with such majority, they're scared... The voice of people has been choked. They can suspend the whole House. They have no moral ground to run the House... It is a mockery of democracy," she said.

The Trinamool Congress supremo asserted her full support to expelled party MP Mahua Moitra, and said the parliamentary party will decide on her Krishnanagar seat.

She also made light of the BJP's assertion that PM Modi will return for a third term, saying 2024 is not a done deal.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
INDIA Bloc Hits Familiar Roadblocks
TMC urges seat-sharing, manifesto for strong INDIA
Ahead of INDIA meet, AAP pitches Kejriwal as PM face
IPL 2024 Auction Buzz: Who will win the bidding war?
Smallcap pie grows as retail investor faith soars
78 opposition MPs suspended from Parliament
Freestyle Footballers Captivate Srinagar
