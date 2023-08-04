News
Rediff.com  » News » Principal rapes 10-yr-old dyslexic girl in Bengaluru school

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 04, 2023 15:23 IST
A 10-year-old dyslexic girl was allegedly raped by her principal inside the school premises in Bengaluru, police said on Friday.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Pixabay.com

The accused, aged 65, who is also the owner of the school, was arrested in connection with the incident, they said.

The incident took place on Thursday at around 11.30 am inside an empty classroom of the school located in the Varthur police station limits.

 

According to police, the girl was lured and taken to the classroom by her principal who then allegedly raped her.

After returning home, the victim narrated her ordeal to her mother who then took her to a nearby hospital for medical examination.

Based on the complaint filed by the victim's mother, a case under relevant sections of the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code was registered in connection with the incident, a senior police officer said.

"Our team picked up the school principal and arrested him on Thursday," he said.

The victim's mother is a housewife and her father passed away in 2020 due to health-related issues, police said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
