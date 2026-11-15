Princess Kate to visit India in first trip after cancer recovery

Following her cancer recovery, Kate Middleton is set to join Prince William on their first joint overseas royal visit to India for the 2026 Earthshot Prize, marking a significant return to international engagements.

IMAGE: Britain's William and Kate, Prince and Princess of Wales, attend the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London, on November 7, 2026. Photograph: Aaron Chown/Pool via Reuters

Key Points Prince William and Kate Middleton will make their first joint overseas visit since Kate's cancer diagnosis, travelling to Mumbai for the 2026 Earthshot Prize awards.

The visit marks a significant step in Princess Kate's gradual return to international royal engagements following her cancer diagnosis and subsequent remission.

The 2026 Earthshot Prize ceremony in Mumbai, scheduled for November 17, will be the largest edition yet, focusing on environmental innovation and UK-India bilateral relations.

India was chosen to host the Earthshot Prize due to its technological leadership, rich biodiversity, young population, and numerous past finalists and winners.

The visit signifies Princess Kate's improved health and her central role in the monarchy's popularity and ability to achieve its goals.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince William and Kate Middleton, are set to undertake their first joint overseas visit since the Princess announced her cancer diagnosis, as the royal couple prepare to travel to Mumbai for the 2026 Earthshot Prize awards ceremony and a series of engagements in India.

Kensington Palace announced on November 14 that the royal couple would visit Mumbai to attend the 2026 Earthshot Prize ceremony, scheduled to take place on November 17, along with other engagements highlighting environmental innovation and the longstanding relationship between India and the United Kingdom.

Princess Kate's Return to Royal Duties

The visit marks a significant milestone in Princess Kate's gradual return to international royal engagements following her cancer diagnosis, which she announced in January 2024.

At the time, she revealed that she was undergoing chemotherapy and subsequently stepped back from several public engagements to focus on her treatment and recovery.

In early 2025, the Princess announced that her cancer was in remission and gradually resumed her royal responsibilities.

The upcoming India visit will also mark the couple's first official overseas trip together since their visit to Boston, the United States, for the Earthshot Prize in 2022. It will bring them back to India nearly a decade after their previous joint visit in 2016.

During their 2016 tour, Prince William and Kate travelled to Mumbai, New Delhi, Kaziranga National Park in Assam and the Taj Mahal in Agra, among other destinations.

The royal couple are expected to spend several days in Mumbai, where the 2026 Earthshot Prize ceremony will be held on November 17.

The event is expected to be the biggest edition of the environmental awards so far, bringing together approximately 5,000 attendees, including heads of state, young people, academics, scientists, business leaders, innovators, philanthropists and representatives of indigenous communities.

Focus on Environmental Innovation and Bilateral Ties

While environmental innovation will remain at the centre of their visit, the Prince and Princess of Wales will also participate in engagements celebrating the bilateral relationship between India and the United Kingdom.

Announcing the plans, Kensington Palace said the engagements would be focused on 'celebrating innovation, sustainability, youth leadership and the enduring connections between the United Kingdom and India'.

For Princess Kate, the visit will also mark her first appearance at the Earthshot Prize ceremony since 2022.

She did not accompany Prince William to the subsequent editions held in Singapore in 2023, Cape Town in 2024 and Rio de Janeiro in 2025.

In 2023, the Princess remained in the United Kingdom to support their eldest son, Prince George, during a busy period of school examinations.

Her absence from the following two ceremonies came after her cancer diagnosis, as she reduced her public engagements and prioritised her health and recovery.

The upcoming India visit represents another important stage in her gradual return to overseas royal engagements.

Significance of the Visit

In May, Princess Kate undertook a solo international visit to Reggio Emilia in northern Italy, marking her first overseas trip in more than two years.

The two-day engagement focused on the city's child-centred educational philosophy, an area closely connected to her work supporting early childhood development.

Since resuming her public responsibilities, the Princess has also participated in several important royal engagements, including hosting state visits.

These included the visit of US President Donald Trump last September and, more recently, that of the Sultan of Oman.

Speaking about her role during international engagements, a close family friend told People magazine that Kate 'is an impeccable force for good, a fantastic standard bearer, not just for the royal family but for the country'.

Russell Myers, author of 'William & Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story', also discussed the significance of her return to international engagements in an interview with People magazine in June.

"There's no denying that everyone concerned has been missing the princess's star quality. She is a huge draw wherever she goes. Catherine is undoubtedly a central force in the monarchy's popularity and ability to achieve its goals and move forward. There is no better time for her to return," he said.

Commenting on the pace of her return to royal responsibilities, Myers added, "The overriding concern from all quarters has been about her health and managing her eventual return to full-time duties. She was given every assurance to take as much time as she needed, and this trip signifies that she is feeling better than she has in the last couple of years."

Royal biographer Ingrid Seward also commented on Kate's public appearances following the Trump visit, telling People magazine, "She is just a doyenne of perfect manners... definitely showing traits of being a remarkable future queen."

India's Role in Earthshot Prize

India holds particular importance for this year's Earthshot Prize, an initiative launched by Prince William in 2021 to encourage innovative solutions to climate change and other global challenges over a decade.

While announcing the 2026 awards in February, Prince William highlighted India's technological capabilities, rich biodiversity and young population as key reasons why the country was well suited to host the initiative.

"This country is a global technology leader; it's home to 8 per cent of the world's biodiversity," he said, adding, "It's the world's fastest-growing major climate with the largest population of young people in the world. And it's home to more Earthshot Prize finalists and winners than any other country on the planet."

The 2026 edition received approximately 7,000 nominations from 169 countries.

Organisers have described this year's 15 finalists as the most diverse group so far, with nominations spanning businesses, policymakers, community leaders and grassroots organisations.

Among the finalists are Argentina-based Satellites on Fire, an artificial intelligence-powered wildfire detection and alert platform that identifies wildfires faster than NASA; Yellowstone to Yukon, a conservation collaboration focused on connecting a vast mountain landscape; and Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, one of India's major electric three-wheeler manufacturers.

The Earthshot Prize aims to recognise and support innovative ideas and initiatives capable of addressing some of the world's most pressing environmental challenges, including climate change, biodiversity loss and environmental degradation.

The 2026 Earthshot Prize awards ceremony will take place in Mumbai on November 17, bringing together global leaders, environmental innovators and representatives from different sectors to celebrate solutions aimed at building a more sustainable future.