India has most Earthshot prize winners, finalists: William

Britain's Prince William lauded India's pioneering efforts in sustainable development and climate solutions, showcasing how the nation is successfully balancing economic growth with environmental protection through innovative initiatives and rapid adoption of renewable energy.

IMAGE: Britain's Prince William speaks at the Earthshot Prize 2026 Impact Assembly, Mumbai, November 16, 2026. Photograph: Screen grab/ANI Video

Key Points William praised India's approach to balancing economic growth with environmental protection, calling it a "different picture."

India achieved its target of sourcing 50 per cent of its installed electricity capacity from non-fossil fuels five years early, with solar capacity growing more than 50-fold in little over a decade.

India has the most Earthshot Prize winners and finalists globally, including Takachar, Mahila Housing Trust, and Mahindra Last Mile Mobility.

The Earthshot Prize aims to find and scale solutions to climate change, awarding USD 1.3 million to winners.

William emphasized that global challenges require learning from one another and acting collectively, as solutions improve lives and gather momentum.

Britain's Prince William on Monday said too often the world's emerging economies are presented with false choices -- growth or the environment, prosperity or protection -- but India shows a different picture full of colour, complexity and possibility.

Speaking at the Earthshot Prize 2026 Impact Assembly in Mumbai, he noted India reached its target of sourcing 50 per cent of its installed electricity capacity from non-fossil fuels five years early, as its solar capacity has grown more than 50-fold in little over a decade.

But this transformation is about more than energy -- it is about people finding better ways to live. India is the country with more Earthshot Prize winners and finalists than any other, he said.

India's Unique Approach to Green Growth

"Too often, the world's emerging economies are presented with false choices -- growth or the environment, prosperity or protection. But India shows us a different picture," William said.

The future will not be transformed by those who simply describe what is wrong, but by individuals who dare to show the world what is possible, he stated.

The Earthshot Prize and Indian Innovators

Founded by William, the Earthshot Prize aims to find solutions to climate change. The environmental initiative awards five winners USD 1.3 million each to expand solutions addressing climate change. Mumbai will host the sixth Earthshot Prize Awards Night on November 17.

"The Earthshot Prize has seen what happens when bold ideas are backed and given the chance to grow. They create jobs, improve lives, and change what we believe is possible. And nowhere is that possibility more evident than here in India," William added.

Showcasing Indian Climate Solutions

In 2021, Earthshot recognised Takachar, a Delhi-based social enterprise, as its first-ever winner in "Clean Our Air" category.

Takachar designed a portable, tractor-mounted technology that converts agricultural crop and forest waste, which would have been burned, into sellable products like fuel and fertiliser. This idea reduced smoke by 98 per cent, while increasing farmers' income, William said.

He said there are two incredible Indian solutions among the 2026 Earthshot finalists.

The first is the the Mahila Housing Trust, which is empowering low-income women to cope with extreme heat through practical solutions such as cooler roofs and affordable insurance.

The second one is the Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, which is making electric rickshaws an affordable choice, whilst cleaning the air for people living in big cities across the country, William said.

Global Collaboration for a Sustainable Future

These are not distant environmental ambitions -- they are solutions that improve lives. But this is not India's responsibility alone, he insisted.

They show that no country, company, or community has all the answers, said the British prince.

"We must learn from one another. Because when a solution works, others must follow. It took the world almost 70 years to install its first terawatt of solar power. The second took just two years. That is how change gathers momentum -- one breakthrough makes the next easier, until what once seemed impossible becomes inevitable," he maintained.

William, however, underscored that daunting challenges continue to persist.

"But we cannot wait for everyone to agree before we act. We all want clean air to breathe, a chance to build good lives, and a natural world that endures for our children and grandchildren. These are not ambitions that divide us. They are ambitions that unite us," he added.