Will serve people of India till...: Modi amid 'baap barb'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated his unwavering commitment to public service, simultaneously launching significant development projects and criticising the Opposition for allegedly exploiting national crises and spreading misinformation regarding essential supplies.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with women during 'Mahila Samvad' at the Bharat Bovine Breeding and Research Centre (BBBRC) cattle farm and the Embryo Transfer Technology-In Vitro Fertilisation (ET-IVF) Laboratory, in Banaskantha. Photograph: Narendra Modi Photo Gallery/ANI Photo

Key Points Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged to serve the people of India until his last breath, responding to recent political remarks.

Modi accused the Opposition of taking pleasure in national crises and spreading panic regarding fertiliser and cooking gas availability during the West Asia conflict.

He inaugurated development projects worth Rs 14,000 crore in Bhildi, Gujarat, and released the 24th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme on Friday.

The Prime Minister highlighted government subsidies ensuring farmers receive urea for less than Rs 300 and DAP for Rs 1,350, despite surging global prices.

Modi stated that farmers have received or saved over Rs 50 lakh crore through various government schemes, including PM-Kisan, MSP, Fasal Bima Yojana, and PM-KUSUM.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday vowed to serve the people of India till his last breath, an assertion coming days after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's Modi ka baap bhi jayega remark that triggered a political storm.

He accused the Opposition of rejoicing when the country faces a crisis and spreading panic over the availability of fertilisers and cooking gas amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Modi said farmers, youth and women were working towards building a developed India, but lamented that some people were uncomfortable with the country's progress.

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Bharat Bovine Breeding and Research Centre (BBBRC) at Bhildi town in Gujarat's Banaskantha district besides launching and laying the foundation stones for Rs 14,000 crore development projects.

PM Modi's Pledge and Opposition Criticism

"Jeevan ke antim kshan tak janta ki seva main hi juta rahunga (I will continue to serve the people until my last breath)," Modi declared at the gathering.

On the occasion, the PM also released the 24th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme, which provides Rs 6,000 per year in income support to eligible farmers.

Without taking any names, he said, "There are those who wish to see the country in distress -- they actually derive pleasure when the nation faces hardship. Whenever a crisis befalls the country, they find joy in it."

Referring to the conflict in the Gulf region, which is critical to India's energy security and serves as a key source of fertiliser imports, Modi said while the country was united in addressing the situation arising out of the war, some people were spreading rumours and creating panic among people.

"They sowed fear among farmers, claiming fertilisers would become unavailable. They created artificial queues and created a sense of panic," alleged Modi.

The prime minister accused the Opposition of trying to create chaos across the country to defame him, alleging people were being led to believe that cooking gas would no longer be available due to the conflict which started in February-end.

"They also tried to frighten women, claiming that cooking gas would no longer be available and asking, 'How will you cook your meals? How will your children go to school?' Their plan was to incite chaos across the country, all in an attempt to defame Modi," he told the gathering.

Ensuring Farmer Welfare Amid Global Challenges

"I had promised that Modi would stand firmly by your side. And look -- even though the conflict continues, Modi has ensured that there is no shortage of fertilisers for our farmers," the PM emphasised.

Modi, addressing the farmers, said global fertiliser prices and the costs of chemicals required to manufacture them had surged due to the war, but the government had ensured that the additional burden did not fall on cultivators.

"Globally, a bag of urea costs as much as Rs 3,000, yet, Indian farmers receive it for less than Rs 300. The government took this entire burden on itself to ensure the bag reaches you (farmers) at just Rs 300," he said.

Similarly, while the global price of a bag of diammonium phosphate (DAP) fertiliser had crossed Rs 5,000, Indian farmers were receiving it for Rs 1,350, he added.

Impact of Government Schemes on Farmers

Modi said farmers across the country had received or saved more than Rs 50 lakh crore through various government schemes over the past few years, asserting that his government had prioritised their welfare and empowerment.

Under the PM-Kisan scheme, more than Rs 18,000 crore had been transferred into the bank accounts of around 10 crore farmers as part of the 24th instalment released on Friday, he said.

Highlighting the benefits of five government schemes, he said around Rs 4.5 lakh crore had been transferred directly to small farmers under PM-Kisan since its launch in early 2019.

Modi said his government had spent around Rs 16 lakh crore to shield farmers from rising fertiliser prices amid global uncertainty. He stated that wheat and paddy growers had received Rs 24 lakh crore through the Minimum Support Price (MSP) mechanism over the past 12 years.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, farmers had received more than Rs 2 lakh crore as compensation over the last 10 to 12 years, the PM said.

The PM-KUSUM scheme had also helped reduce irrigation costs, with nearly 12 lakh solar-powered water pumps installed, enabling farmers to save on diesel expenses while contributing to electricity generation, Modi added.

The scheme has been launched to promote solar energy use in agriculture, reduce diesel dependency, and boost farmer incomes.

"Through these initiatives (five government schemes) alone, the nation's farmers have either received or saved an amount equivalent to Rs 50 lakh crore, a truly massive figure, which has contributed to increasing their income," he said.

Political Support and Public Sentiment

Instead of chairs for the audience, the organisers of the PM rally at Bhildi had spread out 'charpais' (cots) at the venue. Modi hailed the move, suggesting this might be one of the biggest 'charpai sabhas' he has addressed.

Speaking at the rally before Modi, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi said the PM enjoyed the love and support of 140 crore Indians, asserting that neither the Congress nor its allies could break the bond between him and the people.

Sanghavi said the slogan Modi kahi nahi jayega (Modi will not go anywhere), coined to counter Kharge's Modi ka baap bhi jayega (Even Modi's father will go) remark, had echoed across the country, from the villages of Banaskantha district to Kashmir and Kanyakumari.

Referring to Kharge's remark against Modi, he said the Opposition had failed to understand the strength of people's support for the prime minister.

"An ordinary Congress worker told the party president (at an event in Bihar) that Modi kahi nahi jayega. He told Kharge that this is the sentiment of the country," Sanghavi said.

The Deputy CM said Modi would continue working until India became a leading global economy, achieved self-reliance and emerged as a manufacturing hub.