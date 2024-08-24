Prime accused in Assam rape case jumps into pond, dies

The prime accused in the rape of a minor girl allegedly escaped from police custody, jumped into a pond and died on Saturday morning at Dhing in Assam's Nagaon district, an official said.

IMAGE: The body of the prime accused in the Dhing gang-rape case being recovered from a pond in Assam's Nagaon district, on Saturday morning. Photograph: ANI on X

Police said the accused, who was arrested on Friday, was taken to the location where the crime was allegedly committed for a re-creation of the crime scene around 3.30 am.

"The accused escaped from police custody and jumped into the pond. A search operation was launched immediately and his body was recovered after nearly two hours," police added.

The 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three persons who came in a motorcycle and surrounded her while she was returning home from tuition on her bicycle at Dhing on Thursday evening.

She was left injured and unconscious on the roadside near a pond, before being rescued by locals who informed police.

Police arrested one person and detained another while search was on to nab the third.

Director General of Police G P Singh had reviewed the progress of the investigations on Friday.