Mastermind Behind 2024 Drug Trafficking Busted

Discover how Kerala police, after a nearly two-year manhunt, successfully apprehended Ragesh, the prime accused in a major 2024 drug trafficking case involving MDMA and LSD, in a dramatic arrest in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh.

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Key Points Ragesh, alias Jumanji, the prime accused in a 2024 drug trafficking case, was arrested in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, after nearly two years on the run, officials said on Friday.

The case involved the seizure of 316 grams of MDMA, two LSD stamps, and 420 grams of ganja from a car in Athani, near Kochi, on June 27, 2024.

Ragesh allegedly provided financial assistance to procure the drugs and fled to Kullu after two other accused were arrested earlier.

Police, disguised as tourists, tracked and apprehended Ragesh at a resort in Kullu where he was working as a tourist guide.

The prime accused in a major 2024 drug trafficking case involving the seizure of MDMA, LSD stamps and ganja in Athani was arrested by police in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, after evading arrest for nearly two years, officials said on Friday.

The arrested person was identified as Ragesh (32), alias Jumanji, a native of Thalappilly in Thrissur district.

Details Of The 2024 Drug Seizure

On June 27, 2024, Nedumbassery police seized 316 grams of MDMA, two LSD stamps and 420 grams of ganja from a car allegedly carrying the contraband from Bengaluru.

The seizure was made at Athani, near here, officials said.

Two other accused, identified as Asad (38), a native of Kumbassery in Thottumugham, Aluva, and Harikrishnan (28), a native of Keezhmuri, Tirurangadi, Malappuram, had been arrested earlier.

The vehicle was seized, as well.

According to police, Ragesh had allegedly provided financial assistance to procure the drugs.

After learning of the arrest of the other accused, he fled to Kullu, where he had been living at a resort about 20 km uphill from the base camp and working as a tourist guide, police said.

Police recently received a tip-off that Ragesh was hiding in Kullu.

As the location was difficult to access, the investigation team disguised themselves as tourists and stayed there for several days before taking him into custody, officials said.

The accused was produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.

Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), also known as Molly or Ecstasy, is a banned substance.

Lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) is a potent hallucinogen with a high potential for abuse.