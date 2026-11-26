Police have successfully apprehended Sujith Kumar, the main accused in the 2008 murder of a DYFI activist in Thrissur, after a 16-year international manhunt involving Interpol and extradition from Abu Dhabi.

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Key Points Sujith Kumar, the main accused in the 2008 murder of a DYFI activist near Vatanappally, has been arrested after 16 years.

Kumar had absconded to Abu Dhabi after being released on bail and was apprehended through Interpol via extradition proceedings under a Red Corner Notice.

The arrest follows the recent apprehension of the third accused, Rakesh, who was hiding in Dubai for 18 years.

The murder, which occurred on October 1, 2008, was allegedly a retaliation for the killing of a BJP worker.

A total of 11 accused are involved in the case, with a charge sheet filed on December 24, 2009, and trial proceedings are being completed.

The main accused in the 2008 killing of a DYFI activist near Vatanappally here has been arrested, police said on Thursday.

International Manhunt And Extradition

Police, in a statement, said the accused -- Sujith Kumar (46) -- had escaped abroad and was hiding in Abu Dhabi after getting bail in the case.

He was arrested with the help of Interpol through extradition proceedings under a Red Corner Notice, it said.

An investigation team led by Thrissur Rural District Police Chief Muhammed Nadeem on the instructions of Thrissur Range DIG Narayanan TIPS, arrested the accused.

Kumar had been remanded in the case and then released on bail when he absconded and went into hiding 16 years ago.

Last week, the Thrissur Rural police arrested the third accused -- Rakesh -- in the case from Dubai where he had been hiding for 18 years.

Details Of The 2008 Murder Case

As part of the extradition procedures under the Red Corner Notice, a team was sent to Abu Dhabi to take custody of Kumar who had been detained there for over two months and brought him back to Keralam.

His arrest was formally recorded by police after reaching Keralam and he was remanded to judicial custody.

The murder took place on October 1, 2008 and the accused allegedly conspired to do away with Dhanesh in retaliation for the killing of a BJP worker Sujith, police said.

There are a total of 11 accused in the case and the first six allegedly were involved directly in the crime.

They allegedly arrived in a car and a motorcycle with deadly weapons, such as swords and axes, at the Colony Road junction in front of the Kudumbavedi Welfare Society near the Engandiyoor Thirumangalam temple.

After that, the accused used swords and axes to allegedly attack Dhanesh, who was talking to a friend, seriously injuring him, police said.

Dhanesh, who tried to escape, was allegedly chased and cut down by the accused, it said.

Ongoing Investigation And Previous Arrests

After completing the investigation in the case, a charge sheet was filed before the Chavakkad Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on December 24, 2009, police said, adding that the process to start the trial is being completed

After Kumar went into hiding, the Chavakkad Judicial First Class Magistrate Court had issued a Long Pending warrant for his arrest.

The accused numbers 2, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11 in the case were arrested earlier and the fourth accused, Ullas, was arrested from Goa airport in 2012 through a lookout circular.