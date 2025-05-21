HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Prima facie case against Sonia, Rahul made out: ED to court

Prima facie case against Sonia, Rahul made out: ED to court

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 21, 2025 12:38 IST

x

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday told a Delhi court that a 'prima facie' case of money laundering was made out against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, and others in the National Herald matter.

IMAGE: Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

The ED made the submission before special judge Vishal Gogne during the opening submissions on whether to take cognisance of the matter.

The judge, meanwhile, directed the ED to supply a copy of its chargesheet in the matter to BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, based on whose private complaint the ED lodged the present case.

 

The arguments in the matter are currently underway.

The ED, which filed its chargesheet recently, began its probe in 2021 after a magistrate court took cognisance of a private complaint filed by Swamy on June 26, 2014. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Sonia, Rahul plotted to usurp Rs 2,000-cr AJL assets: ED
Sonia, Rahul plotted to usurp Rs 2,000-cr AJL assets: ED
Grilled for 2 hrs, Sonia answers 27 top ED questions
Grilled for 2 hrs, Sonia answers 27 top ED questions
ED books Sonia, Rahul Gandhi in National Herald case
ED books Sonia, Rahul Gandhi in National Herald case
National Herald case: What you should know
National Herald case: What you should know
ED moves to seize Rs 661cr assets linked to Sonia, Rahul
ED moves to seize Rs 661cr assets linked to Sonia, Rahul

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Gold, Bananas... World's Most Unique Vending Machines

webstory image 2

Adopt A Pet Day: 16 NGOs Helping Animals

webstory image 3

Why Bees Need To Be Protected

VIDEOS

Op Sindoor: Indian Army's high-tech precision strikes shakes Pakistan with zero casualties5:10

Op Sindoor: Indian Army's high-tech precision strikes...

Chitrangda Singh enjoys Mumbai's first rain0:59

Chitrangda Singh enjoys Mumbai's first rain

Suniel Shetty BREAKS silence on Paresh Rawal's exit from 'Hera Pheri 3'1:31

Suniel Shetty BREAKS silence on Paresh Rawal's exit from...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD