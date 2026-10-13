80-Year-Old Priest Shot Dead In Muzaffarnagar Village

An 80-year-old priest, Devanand Swami, was tragically shot dead by unidentified assailants in Muzaffarnagar's Bhorakala village on Tuesday, prompting a massive police manhunt and heightened security.

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Key Points An 80-year-old priest was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Bhorakala village on Tuesday.

The victim was identified as Devanand Swami.

Two individuals on a motorcycle carried out the shooting.

Police have formed three teams and launched a search operation to nab the accused.

Security has been tightened in the village following the incident.

An 80-year-old priest was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Bhorakala village here on Tuesday, police said.

DIG Saharanpur Abhishek Singh told reporters that two unidentified individuals arrived on a motorcycle and shot dead the priest, identified as Devanand Swami.

Following information about the incident, police teams, including senior officers, rushed to the spot and launched a search operation to nab the assailants, Singh said.

Three police teams have been formed to arrest the accused, he added.

Security has been tightened in the village, and additional police personnel have been deployed as a precautionary measure, officials said.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.