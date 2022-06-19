Prez poll: Mamata may skip Oppn meet convened by Pawar on Jun 21

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is unlikely to participate in the opposition meeting convened by Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on June 21 on the upcoming Presidential poll due to prior engagements, a Trinamool Congress functionary said on Sunday.

IMAGE: TMC leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and NCP chief Sharad Pawar during the Opposition leaders' meeting ahead of the Presidential poll, in Delhi, June 15, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

A senior TMC leader will be present at the proposed meeting, he said.

"Mamata Banerjee will not be able to attend the meeting as she has some prior engagements. She has also conveyed it to Sharad Pawar ji. But a leader from our party will be present there," a senior TMC functionary said.

During the first such meeting called by Banerjee in Delhi on June 15 to formulate a strategy for the upcoming Presidential poll, it has been decided that a common candidate, who will "uphold the democratic ethos of the country", will be chosen as the opposition nominee.

As many as 17 parties attended the meeting.

Leaders of the Congress, the Samajwadi Party, the NCP, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Left parties attended the over two-hour-long meeting called by the Trinamool Congress supremo, while the Aam Aadmi Party, the Shiromani Akali Dal, the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen, Telangana Rashtra Samithi and Odisha's ruling Biju Janata Dal skipped it.

Leaders of the Shiv Sena, the Communist Party of India, the Communist Party of India-Marxist, the Communist Party of India-Marxist-Leninist, the National Conference, the Peoples Democratic Party, the Janata Dal-Secular, the Revolutionary Socialist Party, the Indian Union Muslim League, the Rashtriya Lok Dal and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha were among those present.

The Presidential election is conducted indirectly through an electoral college consisting of members of Parliament and the legislative assemblies of states and Union territories.

In an electoral college of around 10.86 lakh votes, the BJP-led alliance is estimated to have more than 48 per cent of the votes and is hopeful that non-aligned regional parties will support it.