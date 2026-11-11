President's bodyguard shot in head over firecracker dispute in UP

A jawan from the elite President's Bodyguard is in critical condition after being shot in the head during a Diwali firecracker dispute in Baghpat.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Rashtrapati Bhavan

Key Points A jawan with the President's Bodyguard was shot in the head following a dispute over bursting firecrackers on Diwali in Baghpat district.

Saurabh Tomar, 26, underwent surgery in Meerut to remove the bullet and remains in critical condition in the ICU, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Sunday night when an argument escalated between Saurabh and two villagers, Dheeraj and Monu, leading to Dheeraj firing a shot.

An FIR has been registered against Dheeraj and Monu based on a complaint by Saurabh's father, and efforts are underway to arrest them.

A man posted as a jawan with the President's Bodyguard was shot in the head following a dispute over bursting firecrackers on Diwali in Baghpat district.

The bullet struck Saurabh Tomar (26) just behind the ear. The injured jawan underwent a surgery at a private hospital in Meerut to remove the bullet lodged in his head. He is currently admitted to the ICU, where his condition remains critical, police said on Tuesday.

Incident Details Emerge

According to the police, the incident took place at Gopalpur Khadana village under Ramala police station area.

A resident of the village, Saurabh was recruited in 2021 and is currently posted at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. He was visiting the village on leave to celebrate Diwali.

On Sunday night, Saurabh was bursting firecrackers outside his home along with his brothers Vineet and Mintu when an argument broke out with two villagers, Dheeraj and his brother Monu alias Praveen.

As the altercation escalated, Dheeraj fired a shot from a country-made pistol which hit a wall and ricocheted back to hit Saurabh in the head.

Medical Condition And Police Action

His family members took Saurabh to the community health centre at Baraut, from where he was referred to the Meerut Medical College.

The family, however, took him to a private hospital in Meerut, where the bullet was successfully removed from his head through surgery.

Local SHO told PTI, "Based on a written complaint by Saurabh's father, an FIR has been registered against Dheeraj and Monu, and efforts are underway to arrest them."

The President's Bodyguard is the oldest and senior-most cavalry regiment in the Indian Army, stationed at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.