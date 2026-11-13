Two Accused Arrested In President's Bodyguard Jawan Shooting Case

Baghpat police have successfully apprehended two accused, Dheeraj and Monu alias Praveen, in connection with the shooting of President's Bodyguard jawan Saurabh Tomar, following an encounter on Friday.

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Key Points Two accused, Dheeraj and Monu alias Praveen, were arrested on Friday in Baghpat following an encounter.

They were wanted for the shooting of President's Bodyguard jawan Saurabh Tomar and assaulting his brother on November 8.

The incident occurred in Gopalpur Khadana village after a dispute over firecrackers escalated into a physical fight.

Dheeraj sustained injuries during the police encounter, and both accused were carrying a Rs 10,000 reward each.

Saurabh Tomar, who was visiting for Diwali, was critically injured but is now in stable condition after a bullet was removed from his head.

Two accused wanted in connection with the shooting of a 26-year-old President's Bodyguard (PBG) jawan have been arrested following an encounter here on Friday.

Superintendent of Police Purnendu Singh said the arrested individuals have been identified as Dheeraj and Monu alias Praveen. Both are residents of Gopalpur Khadana village, and were carrying a cash reward of Rs 10,000 each.

Accused Identified And Apprehended

On a tip-off that both accused were hiding behind a tubewell on the road leading to the Budhpur railway station, a police team surrounded them.

The accused opened fire on the police and in the retaliatory fire by the police, Dheeraj sustained injuries, while Monu attempted to flee. Both were subsequently arrested by the police. Dheeraj has been admitted to a hospital.

Two illegal country-made firearms, two live cartridges, and three spent shell casings have been recovered from the possession of the accused, police said.

Details Of The Shooting Incident

Singh said on November 9, Janakraj had filed a complaint at the Ramala police station, alleging that Dheeraj and Monu had shot and critically injured his son and PBG jawan, Saurabh Tomar, and also assaulted his other son, Vineet, by striking him on the head with a stick.

Additional Superintendent of Police Praveen Singh Chauhan said the incident took place on November 8 in Gopalpur Khadana village following a row over firecrackers.

A verbal altercation between residents Monu and Dheeraj on one side and Vipin and his brother Saurabh Tomar on the other escalated into a physical fight.

During the incident, a bullet fired by Dheeraj hit a wall and ricocheted back to hit Saurabh in the head, who is posted with the PBG, leaving him injured, Chauhan said. The jawan was visiting the village to celebrate Diwali.

Police rushed both the injured men to a hospital. Saurabh was later referred to the Subharti Medical College in Meerut, where doctors removed the bullet from his head. His condition is currently stable, the officer said.