Baghpat Police Offer Reward For Absconding Accused In PBG Jawan Shooting

Baghpat police have announced a Rs 10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of two absconding accused involved in the shooting of a President's Bodyguard jawan during a firecracker dispute on November 8.

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Key Points Police in Baghpat announced on Wednesday a reward of Rs 10,000 each for information leading to the arrest of two absconding accused.

The incident happened on November 8, where a President's Bodyguard (PBG) jawan, Saurabh, was shot in the head following a clash over a firecracker row.

Saurabh, posted with the PBG at Rashtrapati Bhavan, was visiting his village on leave to celebrate Diwali when he was injured by a ricocheting bullet.

Doctors removed the bullet from Saurabh's head, and his condition is currently stable.

Three police teams have been formed and are conducting raids to arrest the accused.

Police announced on Wednesday a reward of Rs 10,000 each for information leading to the arrest of two absconding accused in connection with the shooting of a 26-year-old President's Bodyguard (PBG) jawan in the head following a clash here over a firecracker row, officials said.

Investigation Into The Shooting Incident

Additional Superintendent of Police Praveen Singh Chauhan said the incident happened on November 8 in Gopalpur Khadana village under Ramala police station area in Baghpat.

A verbal altercation between residents Monu and Dheeraj on one side and Vipin and his brother Saurabh Tomar on the other escalated into a physical fight, leaving Vipin injured, he said.

During the incident, a bullet fired by Dheeraj hit a wall and ricocheted back to hit Saurabh in the head, who is posted with the PBG, leaving him injured, Chauhan said. He was visiting the village on leave to celebrate Diwali.

Police reached the spot after receiving information and rushed both injured men to a hospital.

Saurabh was later referred to Subharti Medical College in Meerut, where doctors removed the bullet from his head. His condition is currently stable, the officer said.

Police registered a case at Ramala police station under relevant sections of law on the complaint of the injured men's father, Jank Raj.

Three police teams have been formed to arrest the accused, and raids are being conducted at various locations, Chauhan said, adding that the Superintendent of Police announced a reward of Rs 10,000 each for the two accused.

Police said Saurabh joined the Army in 2021 and is currently posted with the PBG at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.