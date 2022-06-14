News
Presidential poll race hots up as Mamata, Left woo Pawar to be Oppn candidate

Presidential poll race hots up as Mamata, Left woo Pawar to be Oppn candidate

Source: PTI
June 14, 2022 18:12 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Left leaders met Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar separately on Tuesday to try and convince the veteran leader to be the joint opposition nominee for the presidential election.

IMAGE: Sharad Pawar with Mamata Banerjee in New Delhi, June 14, 2022. Photograph: ANI on Twitter

Pawar, however, refused, Communist Party of India-Marxist general secretary Sitaram Yechury said after his meeting with him.

 

Pawar met Yechury, CPI general secretary D Raja, and NCP leaders Praful Patel and P C Chacko in Delhi and conveyed to them his decision to not contest the election.

"I have been informed that Pawar will not be the opposition face for the presidential poll, other names are under consideration," said Yechury.

Opposition sources said Pawar was not keen to enter a battle which he is destined to lose at this point in his political career.

Banerjee is in Delhi for a meeting of non-BJP parties she has convened to formulate a joint strategy for the upcoming presidential poll.

Banerjee, the Trinamool Congress supremo, has convened the meeting on June 15 at the Constitution Club in the national capital for discussions to come out with a consensus opposition candidate.

The election of the President of India will be held on July 18.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
