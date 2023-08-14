President raises climate change concerns in I-Day eve speech

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday asked scientists and policymakers across the world to give special attention to global warming and climate change which are leading to flash floods and droughts, warning that a "culture of greed" is taking "the world away from nature".

In her address to the nation on the eve of the 77th Independence Day, the President stated that science or knowledge is not an end in itself but a means for the betterment of all people.

"One area that merits urgent attention of scientists and policymakers all over the world is climate change. We have faced numerous extreme-weather events in recent years. Parts of India have faced extraordinary floods. At the same time, there are places facing drought," Murmu said.

The comments from the President come at a time when 48 people lost their lives in Himachal Pradesh, seven of them buried under the rubble of a temple in Shimla as rains wreaked havoc in the state, triggering landslides that blocked key roads and brought down houses.

"These events are also attributed to the phenomenon of global warming. Therefore, it is necessary to make efforts at the local, national and global levels for the environment," the President said.

While highlighting the country's unprecedented goals in renewable energy, she said India is providing leadership to the International Solar Alliance.

"Our country is playing a leading role in fulfilling international commitments. We have given the mantra of LiFE -- Lifestyle for Environment to the global community," Murmu said.

The President said that extreme weather events affect all but their impact on the poor and marginalised is more severe.

"The larger point here is that the culture of greed takes the world away from nature. We now realise the dire need to return to our roots. I know that there are still many tribal communities who live very close to nature and in harmony with it. Their values and lifestyle offer invaluable lessons for climate action," she said.

Murmu, the first tribal President of India, said the secret of the survival of the tribal communities through the ages can be summarised in one word.

"That single word is 'empathy'. They have empathy for all Mother Nature's fellow children, flora and fauna alike. Sometimes, however, the world seems to be suffering from a deficit of empathy.

"But history shows that such periods are only aberrations, and kindness is our fundamental nature. It is my experience that women have empathy in greater measure and they show the way when humanity goes astray," she added.

Stating that India has entered 'Amrit Kaal' with new resolutions and is moving on the path of becoming an inclusive and developed nation by the year 2047, Murmu said, "Let us all take a pledge to perform our fundamental duty to strive towards excellence in all spheres of individual and collective activity so that the nation constantly rises to higher levels of endeavour and achievement."