HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » President Murmu to take holy dip at Maha Kumbh tomorrow

President Murmu to take holy dip at Maha Kumbh tomorrow

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 09, 2025 19:06 IST

x

President Droupadi Murmu will visit the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Monday and take a holy dip at the Sangam, her office said.

IMAGE: President Droupadi Murmu. Photograph: ANI Photo

Maha Kumbh, which began on Paush Purnima (January 13), is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. It will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26.

During her day-long visit to Prayagraj, the President will take holy dip and perform Pooja at Sangam, perform Pooja and Darshan at Akshayvat and Hanuman Mandir, and also visit the Digital Kumbh Anubhav Centre, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement issued on Sunday.

 

Sangam is the confluence of the Ganga, the Yamuna and the mystical Saraswati rivers.

According to a Uttar Pradesh government release, Murmu will also offer prayers at the Akshayavat and Bade Hanuman Temple, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accompanying her.

The country's first President, Dr Rajendra Prasad, had also taken a holy dip during the Maha Kumbh.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

SEE: Modi takes a holy dip at Maha Kumbh
SEE: Modi takes a holy dip at Maha Kumbh
Shah takes holy dip in Triveni Sangam at Maha Kumbh
Shah takes holy dip in Triveni Sangam at Maha Kumbh
Akhilesh Yadav Takes Holy Dip at Maha Kumbh
Akhilesh Yadav Takes Holy Dip at Maha Kumbh
Yogi holds cabinet meet at Maha Kumbh, takes holy dip
Yogi holds cabinet meet at Maha Kumbh, takes holy dip
Daring intense cold, 1.5 cr take holy dip at Maha Kumbh
Daring intense cold, 1.5 cr take holy dip at Maha Kumbh

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Ways To Destress Your Daily Life

webstory image 2

Corn, Corn & More Corn For You: 9 Delish Recipes

webstory image 3

Recent CMs Who Lost Their Seats

VIDEOS

Gauahar Khan seen in no-makeup look at the airport0:57

Gauahar Khan seen in no-makeup look at the airport

Yogi pays visit to native village in Pauri Garhwal3:07

Yogi pays visit to native village in Pauri Garhwal

IAF, Army Chiefs take historic sortie in Tejas Aircraft7:27

IAF, Army Chiefs take historic sortie in Tejas Aircraft

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD