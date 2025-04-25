HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Home  » News » President Murmu to attend Pope Francis' funeral in Vatican City

President Murmu to attend Pope Francis' funeral in Vatican City

Source: PTI
April 25, 2025 00:57 IST

President Droupadi Murmu will attend the state funeral of Pope Francis in Vatican City this week, the ministry of external affairs said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's secretary of state, stands near the body of Pope Francis, placed in an open casket during the rite of the declaration of death in Santa Marta residence at the Vatican, April 21, 2025. Photograph: Vatican Media/Handout/Reuters

Murmu will pay a two-day visit to Vatican City beginning Friday.

"President Droupadi Murmu will be visiting Vatican City on April 25 to 26 to attend the state funeral of Pope Francis and offer condolences on behalf of the government and people of India," the MEA said.

 

Francis, who was the first non-European Pope in nearly 1,300 years, died on Easter Monday. He was 88.

"Pope Francis will be remembered as a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage by millions across the world," the MEA said.

Murmu will pay homage to Pope Francis by laying a wreath at Basilica of Saint Peter in Vatican City on Friday, it said.

"On April 26, the president will attend the funeral Mass of His Holiness Pope Francis at Saint Peter's Square in Vatican City, which will be attended by dignitaries from around the world," the MEA said in a statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed condolences at the demise of Pope Francis and noted that his affection for the people of India will always be cherished.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh had visited the Apostolic Nunciature (Embassy of the Holy See) in New Delhi on April 22 and signed the condolence book.

India declared three days of state mourning on the passing of Pope Francis.

Source: PTI
