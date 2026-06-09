President Murmu honours 7 bravehearts with Kirti Chakra; 2 posthumously

Air Commodore Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, an IAF pilot and a Gaganyatri, is also among the recipients of the Kirti Chakra, India's second-highest peacetime gallantry award.

IMAGE: President Droupadi Murmu confers the Vir Chakra to Naib Subedar Satish Kumar, 4th Battalion The Dogra Regiment, during the Defence Investiture Ceremony–2026 (Phase I) for Gallantry Awards at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, June 8, 2026. Photograph: @rashtrapatibhvn X/ANI Photo

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday conferred seven Kirti Chakras, including two posthumously, to personnel of the armed forces displaying raw courage, unparalleled bravery and total disregard for personal safety in the line of duty.

Key Points The President presented the gallantry award to them for their exemplary endurance, bravery and devotion to duty in Navika Sagar Parikrama II.

Lt Commander Dilna K and Lt Commander Roopa A of the Navy are among the Shaurya Chakras recipients.

Sepoy Janjal Pravin Prabhakar of the Mahar Regiment of Rashtriya Rifles and Lt Shashank Tiwari of the Sikkim Scouts have been conferred the Kirti Chakra posthumously.

Air Commodore Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, an IAF pilot and a Gaganyatri, is also among the recipients of the Kirti Chakra, India's second-highest peacetime gallantry award.

Murmu conferred seven Kirti Chakras, including two posthumously; 15 Vir Chakras, including three posthumously; and 29 Shaurya Chakras, including one posthumously, to the personnel of the defence forces, Central Armed Police Forces and state or Union Territory police forces during phase-I of the Defence Investiture Ceremony hosted at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the defence ministry said. Lt Commander Dilna K and Lt Commander Roopa A of the Navy are among the Shaurya Chakras recipients.

The President presented the gallantry award to them for their exemplary endurance, bravery and devotion to duty in Navika Sagar Parikrama II. Lt Commander Roopa A, along with Lt Commander Dilna K, sailed over 25,600 nautical miles through the Indian, Pacific, Atlantic and Southern Oceans.

"While navigating through the perilous Drake Passage in stormy conditions that caused the boat to heel severely, regaining control required exceptional skill and extraordinary courage. During the expedition, they also became the first Indians to reach Point Nemo, the oceanic Pole of Inaccessibility, by sailboat," reads the citation in a post on X by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Lance Naik Meenatchi Sundarama of Rashtriya Rifles, Naib Subedar Doleshwar Subba of Para (Special Forces), Major Arshdeep Singh of Assam Rifles and Captain Lalrinawma Sailo of Para (Special Forces) have also been conferred the Kirti Chakra, according to the list of awardees shared by the government.

Sepoy Janjal Pravin Prabhakar of the Mahar Regiment of Rashtriya Rifles and Lt Shashank Tiwari of the Sikkim Scouts have been conferred the Kirti Chakra posthumously.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan, in a series of posts on X, also shared some photos of the ceremony along with citations.

"President Droupadi Murmu presents the Shaurya Chakra to Major Anshul Baltoo, The Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry, 32 Assam Rifles, for displaying bravery in the line of duty. In April 2025, during a combing and search operation in Dima Hasao, South Assam, he confronted an armed cadre at close quarters and single-handedly neutralised him. The operation resulted in the elimination of three armed cadres and the recovery of weapons and war-like stores," it said.

Another post said the President presents the Shaurya Chakra to Major Leishangthem Deepak Singh, 11 Para (Special Forces), for his exceptional bravery.

"Acting on intelligence regarding the kidnapping of two innocent civilians, he neutralised a terrorist at very close range and shielded a kidnapped civilian with his own body. This resulted in the neutralisation of two hardcore cadres and the rescue of an innocent civilian," it said.

"President Droupadi Murmu presents Shaurya Chakra to Lieutenant Colonel Neetesh Bharti Shukla, 19th Battalion, The Sikh Regiment, for planning and executing a clinical operation without own casualty. On receipt of specific input regarding infiltration by a group of terrorists, Lieutenant Colonel Shukla laid an ambush along the Line of Control in July 2024. The operation eliminated three heavily armed foreign terrorists," the Rashtrapati Bhavan posted. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also attended the ceremony.

In a post on X, he said, "We are proud of their extraordinary courage, commitment and selfless service to the nation."