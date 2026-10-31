President Murmu flags off Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela

President Droupadi Murmu officially commenced the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela on Saturday, marking the beginning of the significant 21-month-long Hindu pilgrimage that will draw millions of devotees.

IMAGE: PPresident Droupadi Murmu performs a havan on the occasion of Dhwaj Stambh Pujan, Dhawaja Pujan and Dhwajarohan ceremony of Simhastha Maha Kumbh, in Nashik, Maharashtra, October 31, 2026. Photograph: Office of press secretary to the President/ANI Photo

Key Points President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela on Saturday with a flag hoisting ceremony.

The President performed rituals at Ramkund and later visited Trimbakeshwar for 'dhwajapujan' and temple worship.

The Simhastha Kumbh Mela, which started on Saturday, will continue for 21 months, concluding on July 24, 2028.

Key 'amrut snan' dates are scheduled for August 2 next year, August 31, and September 11.

The ancient Shri Ganga Godavari temple at Ramkund reopened on Saturday after 11 years, coinciding with the Mela's commencement.

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday performed the 'dhwajarohan' (flag hoisting) ceremony to mark the commencement of the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela.

She hoisted the religious flag after performing rituals at Ramkund on the banks of the Godavari river in the presence of Maharashtra Governor Jishnudev Varma, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar as well as senior officials.

President's Engagements And Rituals

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis hoisted the traditional flag at a parallel ceremony in Trimbakehswar at 12:02 pm.

The rituals at Ramkund were performed by Purohit Sangh president Chandrashekhar Panchakshari and Simhastha Committee main trustee Satish Shukla. The CM hoisted the flag in Trimbakeshwar in the presence of Shrungeri Peeth Shankaracharya Vidhushekhar Bharti.

The President later went to Trimbakeshwar where she performed 'dhwajapujan (flag worship) at Kushavarta Tirtha. She also performed Gautami Ganga Godavari pujan, special Arghya offering and Godavari Aarti.

On the occasion, Murmu was presented with a 'tamrapat' (citation on a copper plate) on behalf of the Purohit Sangh. She later visited the Lord Trimbakeshwar temple, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, and performed puja. She was given a replica of the Trimbakeshwar temple by the temple trust.

Kumbh Mela Schedule And Significance

The Simhastha Kumbh Mela Mahadhwaj Gram Parikrama took place on Friday. The 'parikrama' started from Tapovan Maidan, proceeded to Ramtirth Panchavati in the presence of saints-mahants and thousands of devotees, and concluded at Ramkund.

The Simhastha Kumbh Mela, which started on Saturday, will culminate 21 months later on July 24, 2028.

The first 'amrut snan' will take place on August 2 next year on Ashadh Somvati Amavasya. The second will be on August 31 on Shravan Amavasya, while the third will be on September 11 on Bhadrapad Shuddha Ekadashi.

While the September 11 'amrut snan' is traditionally observed by Vaishnav Akhadas, the Shaiv Akhadas will take part in the ritual a day later.

The Simhastha Kumbh Mela will conclude on February 27, 2028 in Trimbakeshwar, and in Ramkund on July 24, 2028.

Incidentally, the ancient Shri Ganga Godavari temple at Ramkund opened on Saturday after 11 years to coincide with the commencement of the Kumbh Mela.

The President will also attend the 'Goda Aarti' at Ramkund. As many as 6,657 tribals will perform the 'Goda Aarti' in her presence with the aim of setting a world record, officials said.