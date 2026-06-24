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President Murmu Confers 2nd Round of Padma Awards

By REDIFF NEWS Updated: June 24, 2026 16:23 IST 3 Minutes Read
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In the second civil investiture ceremony at the Ganatantra Mandap of Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday, President Droupadi Murmu presented the Padma Vibhushan to former Supreme Court judge K T Thomas for public affairs and eminent Malayalam journalist P Narayanan for contribution in literature and education.

Alka Yagnik, Mammootty, American oncologist Dattatreyudu Nori, tennis player Vijay Amritraj, industrialist S K M Maeilanandhan and social worker and educationist Vellappally Natesan received the Padma Bhushan from the President during the ceremony.

In the ceremony, the President conferred 65 Padma Awards, including two Padma Vibhushan, seven Padma Bhushan and 56 Padma Shri.

 

The President had conferred 65 Padma Awards  -- two Padma Vibhushan, six Padma Bhushan and 57 Padma Shri in the first civil investiture ceremony held on May 25. The remaining 65 awards (including a duo) were presented during the ceremony on Tuesday.

The Padma Awards -- one of the highest civilian awards of the country, are conferred in three categories -- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

The awards are given in various disciplines of activities -- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

The Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of high order; and Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field.

Justice Thomas Honoured With Padma Vibhushan 

Justice K T Thomas receives Padma Vibhushan

IMAGE: President Droupadi Murmu presents the Padma Vibhushan to Justice (Retd) K T Thomas for his contributions to public affairs and legal reforms. All Photographs: @rashtrapatibhvn/X

 

Key Points

  • President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday conferred 65 Padma Awards, including two Padma Vibhushan, seven Padma Bhushan and 56 Padma Shri.
  • The Padma Awards recognise achievements in public affairs, medicine, sports, literature, arts and education.
  • Several awardees were celebrated for decades of service and transformative impact on society.

Veteran Journalist P Narayanan Recognised

P Narayanan receives Padma Vibhushan

IMAGE: President Murmu presents the Padma Vibhushan to Malayalam journalist P Narayanan for his contribution to literature, education and journalism.

 

Dr Dattatreyudu Nori honoured

IMAGE: Internationally acclaimed oncologist Dr Dattatreyudu Nori receives the Padma Bhushan for his contributions to cancer treatment.

 

Shibu Soren posthumously honoured

IMAGE: Rupi Soren, wife of JMM founder Shibu Soren, receives the Padma Bhushan on behalf of the late leader from President Murmu.

 

Recognising Public Service

Vellappally Natesan receives honour

IMAGE: Social worker and educationist Vellappally Natesan receives the Padma Bhushan for his role in advancing social and educational initiatives.

Sporting Excellence Earns Recognition 

Savita Punia receives Padma Shri

IMAGE: Former Indian women's hockey captain Savita Punia receives the Padma Shri for her achievements in sports.

 

Dr Punniamurthy Natesan honoured

IMAGE: Veterinary pharmacologist Dr Punniamurthy Natesan receives the Padma Shri for his contributions to medicine and research.
 

Dr Armida Fernandez

IMAGE: President Droupadi Murmu presents the Padma Shri to Dr Armida Fernandez for her pioneering contribution to the field of Medicine. She is an eminent neonatologist and is credited with starting the first human milk bank in Asia. Her NGO, SNEHA, is working to improve health-seeking behaviour among underserved communities and strengthen public health services for vulnerable populations. Click here to read more about Dr Fernandez.

Art And Literature Figures Celebrated 

Pokhila Lekthepi receives Padma Shri

IMAGE: Karbi singer Pokhila Lekthepi is honoured with the Padma Shri for her contribution to art and music.

 

Dr Liudmila Khokhlova honoured

IMAGE: Russian scholar Dr Liudmila Khokhlova receives the Padma Shri for her work in literature and education.

 

Charan Hembram receives Padma Shri

IMAGE: Santali educationist and cultural activist Charan Hembram receives the Padma Shri for promoting language and culture.

 

Photographs curated and Feature Presentation by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff

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Droupadi MurmuBhushanPadma AwardeesJusticeRetd

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