President Murmu Confers 2nd Round of Padma Awards

In the second civil investiture ceremony at the Ganatantra Mandap of Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday, President Droupadi Murmu presented the Padma Vibhushan to former Supreme Court judge K T Thomas for public affairs and eminent Malayalam journalist P Narayanan for contribution in literature and education.
Alka Yagnik, Mammootty, American oncologist Dattatreyudu Nori, tennis player Vijay Amritraj, industrialist S K M Maeilanandhan and social worker and educationist Vellappally Natesan received the Padma Bhushan from the President during the ceremony.
In the ceremony, the President conferred 65 Padma Awards, including two Padma Vibhushan, seven Padma Bhushan and 56 Padma Shri.
The President had conferred 65 Padma Awards -- two Padma Vibhushan, six Padma Bhushan and 57 Padma Shri in the first civil investiture ceremony held on May 25. The remaining 65 awards (including a duo) were presented during the ceremony on Tuesday.
The Padma Awards -- one of the highest civilian awards of the country, are conferred in three categories -- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.
The awards are given in various disciplines of activities -- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.
The Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of high order; and Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field.
Justice Thomas Honoured With Padma Vibhushan
Key Points
- President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday conferred 65 Padma Awards, including two Padma Vibhushan, seven Padma Bhushan and 56 Padma Shri.
- The Padma Awards recognise achievements in public affairs, medicine, sports, literature, arts and education.
- Several awardees were celebrated for decades of service and transformative impact on society.
Veteran Journalist P Narayanan Recognised
Recognising Public Service
Sporting Excellence Earns Recognition
Art And Literature Figures Celebrated
Photographs curated and Feature Presentation by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff