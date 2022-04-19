President gives nod to CrPC, merger of Delhi civic bodies bills

President Ram Nath Kovind has on Tuesday given his assent to two Bills -- the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill and Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 -- that were passed by both the houses of Parliament during the Budget session.

The Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill empowers the police to obtain physical and biological samples of convicts and those accused of crimes while the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 seeks to unify the three civic bodies in the national capital.

The CrPC Act 2022, which replaces the Identification of Prisoners Act, 1920, was passed by Lok Sabha on April 4 and Rajya Sabha on April 6.

"The following Act of Parliament received the assent of the President on the 18th April, 2022 and is hereby published for general information:- The Criminal Procedure (Identification) Act, 2022 No.11 of 2022," a gazette notification issued by the government said.

Apart from providing legal sanction to police to obtain physical and biological samples of convicts and detainees for investigation in criminal matters, the legislation also empowers a magistrate to order measurements or photographs of a person to be taken to aid the investigation of an offence.

The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 was approved by the Lok Sabha on March 30 and by the Rajya Sabha on April 5.

"The following Act of Parliament received the assent of the President on the 18th April, 2022 and is hereby published for general information: The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2022 No. 10 of 2022," said a gazette notification issued by the Centre.

According to the legislation, the unification of the municipal corporations in Delhi will ensure synergised and strategic planning and optimal utilisation of resources.

Replying to debates on the legislation in the Rajya Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said the move was necessitated due to the "step-motherly treatment" meted out to the civic bodies by the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi.

"The way the AAP government in Delhi meted out step-motherly treatment towards the three civic bodies, we had to bring this bill. You can have animosity towards us, but what animosity do you have towards the people of Delhi? They have voted you to power...," Shah had said.

"This bill is in accordance with the Constitution. The Centre has the power to enact laws in the Union Territory of Delhi.... This bill, from no angle, is an attack on the federal structure," the Union home minister had said, allaying the concerns raised by some Opposition members.

Delhi is only a Union Territory and not a full state, he had said, adding that Parliament has the competence to frame laws for Delhi.

Shah had also claimed that the Centre has doubled the allocation amount to Delhi and not reduced a single penny due to it being a Union Territory, but the AAP government has not paid the three civic bodies Rs 40,561 crore in accordance with the fifth Finance Commission and instead, given only Rs 21,000 crore, which is the reason behind the plight of these bodies.