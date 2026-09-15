Pregnant woman kicked by UP cops dies; 6 suspended

Six police personnel in Firozabad have been suspended following the tragic death of a pregnant woman, allegedly kicked by an officer during her husband's arrest, sparking outrage and raising serious questions about police conduct.

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Key Points Six police personnel, including two sub-inspectors, were suspended in Firozabad for alleged negligence leading to a pregnant woman's death.

The woman, Anjali, was allegedly kicked in the abdomen by a sub-inspector while pleading for her husband's release during an arrest.

Anjali gave birth prematurely and subsequently died, while her newborn son is in critical condition and has been referred to Agra.

Villagers protested at the police station following Anjali's death, questioning the police's actions.

The suspended personnel include Sub-Inspectors Dharmpal Singh and Satyapal Singh, along with four other officers.

Police personnel who arrived to arrest a theft suspect in Shikohabad area of Firozabad allegedly kicked his pregnant wife, who later died, following which six personnel, including two sub-inspectors, were suspended, a police official said.

According to the family, Sub-Inspector Dharmpal Singh led a police team to Gaurav's home in Labhaua village late on Sunday night to arrest him in connection with a theft case.

Gaurav's 28-year-old pregnant wife, Anjali, pleaded with the officers not to take her husband away.

The family alleges that Singh then kicked her in the abdomen, causing her to fall.

Tragic Aftermath And Police Action

After Gaurav, 32, was taken into custody, Anjali's condition rapidly deteriorated.

She was admitted to a hospital in Shikohabad, where she gave birth to a boy on Monday morning.

However, her health worsened post-delivery, and she was transferred to a private hospital in Firozabad, where doctors pronounced her dead.

Upon learning of Anjali's death, police reportedly released Gaurav.

The incident sparked outrage among villagers, who gathered at the police station to protest the police action.

The newborn boy is also in critical condition and has been referred to Agra for further medical care.

Investigation And Suspensions

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Ravi Shankar Prasad confirmed that Superintendent of Police Aditya Langhe immediately suspended six personnel on Monday for negligence.

Those suspended include Sub-Inspectors Dharmpal Singh and Satyapal Singh, Head Constables Mohan Singh and Arvind Kumar, and Constables Bhavtosh Kumar and Kuldeep Kumar.

Prasad added that the woman's post-mortem examination was conducted late that night, and her last rites were performed on the same night, with a significant police presence deployed to maintain order.