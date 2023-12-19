News
Rediff.com  » News » Pregnant woman, infant rescued by chopper from TN floods

Pregnant woman, infant rescued by chopper from TN floods

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 19, 2023 13:19 IST
A pregnant woman and a one-and-a-half-year-old child, stranded due to floods in Tamil Nadu, were among four people rescued by Indian Air Force helicopters and taken to safety in Madurai.

Four southern districts in Tamil Nadu are experiencing severe flooding after record-breaking rainfall, prompting Chief Minister MK Stalin to schedule a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi for immediate relief measures.

Meanwhile, defence personnel have engaged a helicopter to rescue about 800 train passengers stranded in flood-hit southern Tamil Nadu, an official said.

At Srivaikuntam railway station, rope and accessories needed to lift people were lowered from the chopper and a number of passengers, including a boy, were airlifted to safety.

"The work has commenced, passengers are being rescued," a Southern Railway official said.

All arrangements are in place including buses to take the passengers to Vanchi Maniyacchi railway station, 38 km away from Srivaikuntam. A special train will be operated to Chennai from Vanchi Maniyachchi station.

Earlier on Monday, NDRF authorities were alerted to rescue passengers in the Tiruchendur-Chennai Egmore Express (Train No 20606) which had departed from Tiruchendur to Chennai at 20.25 hours on December 17.

The train was stopped at Srivaikuntam railway station in Thoothukudi district due to heavy rain and flood situation.

In total, 800 passengers were stranded and of them, approximately 500 were in the Srivaikuntam railway station and about 300 took shelter in a nearby school, a railway official said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
