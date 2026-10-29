Clinic Owner, Husband Arrested After Pregnant Woman Dies During Illegal Abortion

In a shocking incident, a pregnant woman tragically died during an alleged illegal abortion in Dhanbad, leading to the arrest of the clinic owner and her husband for medical negligence and illegal practices.

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Key Points A 26-year-old pregnant woman died on Thursday during an alleged illegal abortion in Katras, Dhanbad district.

Police arrested the private clinic owner, Sachin Kumar Kewat, and the woman's husband, Sonu Kewat, in connection with the death.

The clinic owner allegedly conducted the illegal abortion after a sex determination test, without a gynaecologist or medical professional present.

The woman's father lodged a complaint, alleging negligent and illegal treatment at the clinic.

A Forensic Science Laboratory team from Ranchi will investigate the incident further.

The owner of a private clinic and the husband of a 26-year-old pregnant woman were arrested on Thursday after she died while undergoing an alleged illegal abortion at Katras in Dhanbad district, police said.

Investigation Into Illegal Procedure

The woman, a resident of Chalkari within Peterwar police station limits in Bokaro district, was brought to a private clinic at Shyamdih Chowk by her husband, Sonu Kewat, police said.

"The deceased woman's father, Rajendra Kewat, has lodged a written complaint at Katras police station, alleging that the clinic, operated by Sachin Kumar Kewat, carried out the treatment and abortion illegally and negligently, without the presence of a qualified specialist doctor," Baghmara SDPO Ajit Kumar Vimal said.

In the complaint, Kewat alleged that his daughter's condition deteriorated during the illegal abortion procedure.

According to the complaint, the woman's condition deteriorated during the procedure due to excessive bleeding. She was subsequently taken to a nearby hospital, Sanjeevani, where doctors declared her dead, police said.

Following the incident, family members staged a demonstration outside Dhanbad Sadar Hospital, demanding action against those responsible.

Vimal said police arrested Sachin Kumar Kewat and Sonu Kewat following an initial investigation.

"The clinic's owner was arrested as he had conducted the abortion illegally after carrying out a sex determination test. It has been found that no gynaecologist or medical professional was present during the operation," the SDPO Baghmara said.

The husband was arrested for persuading his wife to undergo a sex determination test before surgery.

A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory in Ranchi will come to Dhanbad to investigate, police said.