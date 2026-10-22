Pregnant Minor Gang-Raped In Dausa, Newborn Declared Dead

Police in Dausa, Rajasthan, are investigating the alleged gang-rape of a pregnant minor girl whose newborn was tragically declared dead after she reached a hospital, leading to a registered case and a suspect's detention.

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Key Points A 16-year-old pregnant minor girl was allegedly gang-raped in Rajasthan's Dausa district.

The incident came to light after she reached a hospital with her newborn, who was later declared dead by doctors.

Police have registered a case, recorded the minor's statement, and assigned a Deputy Superintendent of Police for further investigation.

A named suspect has been detained and is currently being questioned by authorities.

The victim alleged she was abducted, taken to a deserted area near the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, gang-raped, and delivered the baby at the spot.

A pregnant minor girl was allegedly gang-raped in Rajasthan's Dausa district, with the matter coming to light after she reached a hospital with her newborn, who was later declared dead by doctors, police said on Thursday.

Police Launch Investigation Into Horrific Crime

The incident occurred in the Kolwa police station area, where the 16-year-old girl was found to be pregnant and subsequently delivered a baby who did not survive, according to the police.

Dausa Superintendent of Police Kundan Kanwaria stated that, given the severity of the case, a statement from the minor was recorded and a case has been registered. A Deputy Superintendent of Police has been assigned to investigate further.

The minor has undergone a medical examination and is currently stable and admitted to a hospital.

In the initial investigation, no evidence has been found to contradict the victim's statement. It was revealed that a male friend had taken her from home to the hospital on a bike. A named suspect has been detained and is being questioned, the SP said.

According to the complaint lodged by the minor, she was first allegedly abducted by a group of young men, who took her to a deserted area near the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and gang-raped her. The victim went into labour and delivered the baby at the spot.

Afterwards, she reached a hospital, where the newborn was declared dead, prompting the hospital administration to notify the local police about the case.