Prayagraj Civic Team Attacked, Dogs Stolen During Sterilisation Drive

An FIR has been registered in Prayagraj against individuals accused of assaulting a Municipal Corporation team, confining employees, and stealing nine stray dogs during a sterilisation drive, highlighting tensions around animal welfare operations.

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Key Points An FIR has been registered against seven named individuals and 10-15 unidentified people for assaulting a Prayagraj Municipal Corporation team on Monday.

The incident involved the obstruction of a stray dog sterilisation drive and the subsequent storming of a dog shelter where nine caught dogs were taken away.

The accused allegedly confined municipal employees for nearly three hours and assaulted them at the Kareli dog shelter.

One of the accused, Vanshika, denied the allegations, claiming the municipal team handled dogs improperly and the shelter operated illegally.

The FIR includes charges under various BNS sections, including wrongful confinement, assault to deter public servants, and theft.

An FIR has been registered against seven named persons and 10-15 unidentified people for allegedly assaulting a Prayagraj Municipal Corporation team, confining its employees and taking away nine stray dogs that had been caught for sterilisation, police said on Tuesday.

According to the complaint lodged by Vikas Saraswat, a deputy record keeper in the civic body's animal welfare department, the team had gone to the city's Myorabad area on Monday to catch stray dogs for sterilisation following a public complaint.

Obstruction And Shelter Attack

The complainant alleged that Vanshika, Poonam D'Souza, Golu Khan, Akanksha Mishra, Mohammad Zeeshan, Ayesha and 10-15 unidentified people obstructed the team's work, according to the police.

With police intervention, the team managed to catch 13 dogs and took them to a dog shelter in Kareli, the complaint stated.

Around 4 pm, the accused allegedly stormed the shelter, assaulted and abused the employees, and confined them for nearly three hours. They subsequently opened individual rooms and took away nine dogs in their vehicles, the complainant alleged, adding that the incident was recorded on video.

Allegations Against NGO Group

The complaint further alleged that Vanshika and her associates operated an organised group in the name of an NGO and engaged in illegal activities involving stray dogs.

Accused Denies Claims

Vanshika denied the allegations, claiming, "The municipal team had picked up the dogs improperly and the shelter was operating illegally without complying with basic requirements."

She also alleged that CCTV cameras, which she claimed were mandatory at the facility, had not been installed for four years.

The FIR has been registered at Kareli police station under BNS Sections 3(5) (common intention), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 351(3) (criminal intimidation), 127(2) (wrongful confinement), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty), 221 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 224 (threat of injury to public servant), 296 (obscene acts and songs) and 305(a) (theft in a dwelling house or place used for custody of property), the police said.