Woman Found Hanging, Husband's Family Booked For Dowry Death

In a tragic incident highlighting persistent social issues, a dowry death case has been registered in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh after a 25-year-old woman was found hanging, leading to the arrest of her in-laws.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points A dowry death case has been registered in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, following the discovery of a 25-year-old woman's body.

The deceased, Rohini alias Antima, was found hanging inside a room of her house in Jamethi village.

Her father alleged that she was married in February 2025 and subjected to harassment by her in-laws over dowry.

The complaint states that the accused killed her and staged it as a suicide after dowry demands were not fulfilled.

The husband's parents, Manju Mishra and Anirudh Mishra, have been arrested, with efforts underway to apprehend the husband, Akash Mishra.

A case of dowry death was registered against a man and his parents after his 25-year-old wife was found hanging at their house in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh, officials said on Thursday.

Investigation Into Alleged Dowry Harassment

The deceased, identified as Rohini alias Antima, was found hanging inside a room of the house in Jamethi village on Wednesday, Circle Officer Kunda Shiv Narayan Bais said.

Police sent the body for post-mortem after receiving information about the incident.

The woman's father, Ganga Sagar Mishra, a resident of Bishahiya under Hathigwan police station, alleged in his complaint that his daughter was married to Akash Mishra in February 2025 and had been subjected to harassment by her in-laws over dowry.

He alleged that when the dowry demand was not fulfilled, the accused killed his daughter and hanged her to make it appear as a suicide.

Based on the complaint, Kunda police registered a case of dowry death against Akash Mishra, his mother Manju Mishra and father Anirudh Mishra.

Manju and Anirudh have been arrested, while efforts are underway to apprehend Akash, the officer said.