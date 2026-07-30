Prashant Kishore claims aides detained ahead of Bankipur bypoll

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishore has strongly alleged that the ruling BJP and the state government used police to harass and detain over 16 of his party's leaders and workers ahead of the crucial Bankipur Assembly by-election, even as he expressed unwavering '200 per cent' confidence in his victory.

IMAGE: Jan Suraaj Party founder and candidate Prashant Kishor during a roadshow for the Bankipur Assembly by-elections 2026, in Patna on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Prashant Kishore alleged that over 16 Jan Suraaj leaders and workers were detained by police ahead of the Bankipur Assembly by-election, accusing the BJP and state government of harassment.

Kishore claimed detained leaders were moved between police stations without information, suggesting police acted as a political entity to prevent Jan Suraaj activity.

He accused the BJP of distributing money to voters and using various tactics to influence the election, which he claims failed.

Despite the alleged detentions, Kishore stated his party's polling agents were present at booths and expressed '200 per cent' confidence in winning the by-election.

BJP and JD-U leaders, including Guru Prakash and Shyam Rajak, expressed confidence in the BJP's victory, calling the election a commitment to development and a one-sided contest.

Jan Suraaj founder and Bankipur Assembly by-election candidate Prashant Kishore on Thursday alleged that police detained more than 16 party leaders and workers ahead of polling, accusing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the state government of using the police to 'harass' his party workers, while expressing '200 per cent' confidence in his victory.

Speaking to reporters, Kishore alleged that Jan Suraaj leaders were detained at different police stations on Wednesday night and shifted between locations without information being provided about their whereabouts.

"As we stated, the police harassed over 16 Jan Suraaj leaders from yesterday evening until late at night. They were so-called--arrested, though technically, no formal arrest was recorded on paper; they were detained and held at various police stations," Kishore said.

Allegations of Unlawful Detention

He alleged that the detained leaders were moved from one police station to another.

"No one knew where they were taken after being moved from those stations. After two hours of frantic searching during the night, it was discovered that they had all been shifted to Danapur. Yet, shortly after this was revealed--and with media personnel present--we learned they had been moved again to the Shahpur police station," he said.

Kishore said that if the party workers had committed any offence, the police should register cases against them.

"Our point is simple: if they have committed any wrongdoing or illegal act, then file a case against them. But if they haven't, the police are acting like a political entity--specifically to aid the ruling BJP and the government--by detaining Jan Suraaj workers solely to prevent them from being active during the election," he alleged.

He further claimed that several of those detained were residents of Patna and alleged that the police had not disclosed the reason for their detention.

"Some argued that these were outsiders, but let me clarify: at least ten of these leaders are residents of Patna. They were picked up during raids on their homes at night. The police have not yet specified the crime for which they were detained. It is clear that the BJP is facing defeat. Initially, they deployed their MLAs, MPs, ministers, leaders, and even actors, but to no avail. Then, they enlisted their NDA allies, but that too had no impact. They even tried releasing a fake video of an ailing Nitish Kumar, but that also failed," he said.

Accusations of Electoral Malpractice

Kishore also accused the BJP of using various tactics to influence the election, alleging that money was being distributed among voters.

"For two days, they distributed money door-to-door--valuing the future of the children of Bihar at a mere one thousand to fifteen hundred rupees per vote. Yet, nothing worked. When people refused to waver even after being offered money, they resorted to using the police yesterday--specifically to detain those associated with Jan Suraaj and harass us," he alleged.

Kishore said that despite the alleged detentions, polling agents of his party were present at polling booths.

"You can see us sitting at the police station until 3:00 am, yet it has had no impact. The election has just begun; polling agents are present at every booth," he said.

Responding to a question on the BJP's complaint to the Election Commission seeking strict verification of voter IDs over allegations of fake voting, Kishore welcomed the demand.

"For the first time in a long while, the BJP has done something constructive by requesting strict scrutiny of EPIC cards to curb fake voting; we welcome this move," he said.

Confidence Amidst Political Rivalry

On the BJP leadership camping in Patna for the bypoll, Kishore said it would make no difference to the outcome.

"Who from the BJP hasn't camped here? The entire BJP has camped here. The thing for you to see is that in the assembly where until yesterday BJP people were saying 'our fort is so strong that even if we field a dog or a cat, they will win,' there, people--not Jan Suraaj--have given them a run for their money," he said.

Kishore claimed that voters who had supported the BJP for decades due to a lack of alternatives had now made up their minds.

"People who were voting for them for 30 years due to a lack of alternatives have made up their minds, and you are seeing the effect--the entire BJP has hit the ground in every possible way, roaming every street, but no one is ready to listen," he said.

Asked about his confidence in winning the bypoll, Kishore said, "200% we are going to win."

Meanwhile, BJP leader Guru Prakash said the Bankipur by-election represented a commitment to development, continuity, security and prosperity.

"It represents a promise of development, continuity, security, and prosperity. It embodies decades of dedication, perseverance, and sacrifice, as well as the trust of families. For us, Bankipur is not merely an assembly constituency; it is a matter of our commitment," he said.

"This is not just an election; for us, it is a family event. We are confident that, just as in the last 30 years, the people of Bankipur will once again give their mandate to the BJP, and our candidate will emerge victorious," Guru Prakash added.

Janata Dal-United MLA Shyam Rajak, who cast his vote in the Bankipur Assembly by-election, said he was a voter in the constituency and claimed that the election was one-sided.

"I am a voter from Bankipur. Our polling booth is here, and I have cast my vote today... There is no contest here; it is a one-sided election," Rajak said.

High drama had unfolded late on Wednesday night at Jakkanpur police station after Kishore arrived with supporters and confronted Station House Officer Rituraj Kumar Singh over allegations that multiple Jan Suraaj workers had been detained.

Kishore had earlier alleged that two party workers were brought to the police station illegally and detained for hours before being transferred elsewhere. He also questioned the police over the lack of information about their whereabouts.

Voting for the Bankipur Assembly by-election began on Thursday amid tight security.

The counting of votes will take place on August 3. Kishore is contesting the bypoll as the Jan Suraaj candidate, while BJP's Neeraj Kumar Sinha is also in the fray.