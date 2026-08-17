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Prashant Kishor Takes Oath As Bankipur MLA

By REDIFF NEWS August 17, 2026 14:45 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Jan Suraaj Party Founder Prashant Kishor took the oath as the Bankipur MLA in Patna on Monday, August 17, 2026.

 

Prashant Kishor arrives at Bihar Assembly

IMAGE: Prashant Kishor arrives at the Bihar assembly to take the oath as the Bankipur MLA. All Photographs: ANI Photo

 

Key Points

  • 'To be a member of the House in which people like Krishna Sinha, Karpoori Thakur, Anugrah Narayan Sinha, Nitish Kumar, Lalu Prasad Yadav, Kedar Pandey, Ram Vilas Paswan and Sushil Kumar Modi served is a matter of pride for me,' Prashant Kishor told reporters after the swearing in.
  • PK said it was 'a big responsibility' for him to work on the lines of 'hundreds of MLAs who dedicated the valuable years of their lives to the betterment of society and the state'.

Prashant Kishor arrives at Bihar Assembly

IMAGE: Prashant Kishor greets onlookers as he arrives at the assembly.

 

Prashant Kishor takes oath as Bankipur MLA

IMAGE: Prashant Kishor takes oath as the Bankipur MLA in Bihar Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar's presence.

 

Prashant Kishor shakes hands with Prem Kumar

IMAGE: Prashant Kishor shakes hands with Speaker Prem Kumar after taking the oath.

 

New MLA Greets Supporters

Prashant Kishor leaves Bihar Assembly

IMAGE: Prashant Kishor leaves the assembly after taking the oath, here and below.

 

Prashant Kishor after taking oath

 

 

Prashant Kishor speaks to media

IMAGE: Prashant Kishor speaks to the media at the Bihar Vidhan Sabha, here and below.

 

Prashant Kishor addresses media after oath

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

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Prashant KishorBankipur MLABiharPrem KumarJan Suraaj Party

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