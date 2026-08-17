Prashant Kishor takes oath as Bankipur MLA

Jan Suraaj Party Founder Prashant Kishor took the oath as the Bankipur MLA in Patna on Monday, August 17, 2026.

IMAGE: Prashant Kishor arrives at the Bihar assembly to take the oath as the Bankipur MLA. All Photographs: ANI Photo

Key Points 'To be a member of the House in which people like Krishna Sinha, Karpoori Thakur, Anugrah Narayan Sinha, Nitish Kumar, Lalu Prasad Yadav, Kedar Pandey, Ram Vilas Paswan and Sushil Kumar Modi served is a matter of pride for me,' Prashant Kishor told reporters after the swearing in.

PK said it was 'a big responsibility' for him to work on the lines of 'hundreds of MLAs who dedicated the valuable years of their lives to the betterment of society and the state'.