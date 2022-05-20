Prashant Kishor predicts 'electoral rout' for Cong in Gujarat, HP

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Friday termed the Congress’ ‘Chintan Shivir’ a failure as he took a dig at the meet for “giving some time to the leadership, at least till the impending electoral rout in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh”.

IMAGE: Political strategist Prashant Kishor. Photograph: PTI Photo

Kishor, who was involved in hectic parleys with the Grand Old Party earlier amid buzz of joining hands with them, dumped the party earlier this month, noting that more than him, the party needed leadership and collective will to fix the deep-rooted structural problems through transformational reforms.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Kishor said: “I’ve been repeatedly asked to comment on the outcome of #UdaipurChintanShivir. In my view, it failed to achieve anything meaningful other than prolonging the status-quo and giving some time to the #Congress leadership, at least till the impending electoral rout in Gujarat and HP!”

The Indian National Congress adopted some wide-ranging organisational reforms during its three-day Chintan Shivir (over the weekend in Udaipur to determine a future route for the party.

The Chintan Shivir was held at a time when the Congress has lost 10 assembly elections in 13 months and its electoral prospects looking bleak and dismal.

The Congress, promising hard decisions after a series of election debacles since 2014, approved some reforms but steered clear of larger questions, including a leadership revamp.