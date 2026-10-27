Prashant Kishor party's social media head found dead near railway track

The digital communications manager for Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party, Devpalik Gupta, was tragically found dead near Ranchi railway tracks on Tuesday, prompting a police investigation into his disappearance from a moving train.

IMAGE: Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor waves at party workers during a victory march in Patna, August 3, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Devpalik Gupta, digital communications manager for Jan Suraaj Party, was found dead near Ranchi railway tracks on Tuesday.

Gupta went missing from a moving Ranchi-Patna Janshatabdi Express on Monday afternoon after going to the pantry car.

Preliminary police investigation suggests Gupta may have accidentally fallen from the moving train.

The Jan Suraaj Party expressed profound grief, highlighting Gupta's four years of service and his role in the Bankipur assembly bypoll win earlier this year.

Gupta was an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, and a native of Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district.

The body of a digital communications manager of Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj Party was found near the railway tracks in Ranchi on Tuesday, a day after he went missing from a moving train, the police said.

Angara police station officer-in-charge Gautam Kumar Rajwar said preliminary investigation suggests that Devpalik Gupta (31) fell off the moving train accidentally and died.

His body was found near the railway tracks in Jarwadih village on the Ranchi-Muri line, he told PTI.

Police Investigate Unnatural Death

"The body will be sent to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi for post-mortem. A case of unnatural death will be registered based on statements from the deceased's family," Rajwar added.

The Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) condoled Gupta's death, describing it as "heart-wrenching".

"Devpalik Gupta had been leading JSP's social media team for the last four years. He was extremely talented and bore a simple demeanour. Gupta's demise is heart-wrenching and an irreparable loss for us. This is an extremely painful moment for the Jan Suraaj family. We are all aggrieved," it said.

Gupta had led JSP's social media campaign during its win in the Bankipur assembly bypoll earlier this year, giving Prashant Kishor a win on his electoral debut and the party its lone MLA in the assembly.

Details Of Disappearance

Gautam Kumar, a friend and colleague of Gupta, told PTI that they boarded the Ranchi-Patna Janshatabdi Express at the Ranchi railway station on Monday afternoon and the train departed around 2:25 pm.

Ten minutes later, Devpalik told them he was going to the pantry car to get something to eat, but he did not return, Kumar told PTI.

"Thereafter, we left our berth and went to the pantry car next to our coach, but we did not find him. Then we checked every coach, but he was nowhere on the train," he said. When the train stopped at Muri Junction, they lodged a complaint with the Government Railway Police, prompting a search.

Gupta, a native of Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district, was an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi.