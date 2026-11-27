Pranav Bhasin's critically acclaimed short film "We Were Here," executive produced by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Andrew Scott, is making waves globally as it qualifies for the Oscars, offering a poignant look at AI's impact on human identity and small-town India.

Key Points Pranav Bhasin's short film "We Were Here" has qualified to compete in the Best Live Action Short category of the 99th Academy Awards.

The 11-minute film explores the impact of AI on human experience, focusing on middle-aged men in a small Indian town.

Executive produced by Andrew Scott, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Rana Daggubati, the film has won awards at Palm Springs Shortfest, SXSW, and the Clermont-Ferrand festival.

Bhasin's motivation stems from wanting to bring the human element into the conversation about AI and technological progress, especially concerning small-town India.

The film tackles themes beyond AI, including ageism, obsolescence, identity, and communication within an Indian family context, resonating with global audiences.

What makes us human? How is AI different from the human experience? Does small town India have a sense of how AI will affect lives? The questions came in a torrent for Pranav Bhasin who sought about exploring them all in his short film "We Were Here" that has qualified to compete at the Oscars.

The 11-minute short, which packs in many a message, is a funny, poignant tale about a bunch of middle-aged men who stage a quiet revolution against robots in a small town somewhere in India.

"I think I'm coming from wanting to bring the part of ourselves that is human into the conversation about AI and technological progress," the 29-year-old Mumbai boy told PTI in an interview.

Exploring AI's Impact Through Indian Lens

The film, executive produced by Andrew Scott, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rana Daggubati among others, has qualified to compete in the Best Live Action Short category of the 99th Academy Awards after winning at the Palm Springs Shortfest. It has also won the audience award at SXSW, and the Canal+ Award at the Clermont-Ferrand festival.

The idea to explore the impact of AI on human experience came to him in 2022 when people had just begun to talk about its potential scare on human jobs.

"At that time, it felt like something in the distance, but I thought of how it would be so difficult for people in small towns in India to understand this problem and what would they do about it when they have no power," Bhasin said.

He said he wrote 25-30 drafts to arrive at something that answered some of the questions he had in mind.

"Like what really makes us human and how is AI different from the human experience? And what is it about the human experience that really needs to be told? Now when I say it, it sounds very intellectual, (but) when I was chasing it, it was just something that I was excited by," he said.

Filmmaker's Vision On Human Experience And Technology

What bothers him the most about AI is that it is a technology coming from the West and people in India, especially in small towns, have no idea or power over how it is going to affect their lives.

"The fact that something so large will come in and just blow everything away was fascinating to me," he said.

AI is now dominating conversations around the world. As companies race to build super-intelligence, and layoffs become a reality for many in different professions, there is a general sense of dystopia for many.

Not so much for the youngsters his age, Bhasin said. Many in his generation consider AI just another element in the dystopian world they have inherited.

"I am too young to actually understand what a business getting established and then getting broken feels like. The world that I am living in feels very dystopian to me. I've never seen a world that has felt very regulated...

"So to think that something is changing and that will make our lives bad, that's normal life to us and that's not nice, but we are accustomed to it and that's where we're building from now," he said.

Filmmaking is his way of making sense of the world, said Bhasin who in Class 10 sold his PlayStation, phone and compact camera to buy a DSLR camera.

"We Were Here": Themes And Global Recognition

Bhasin's earlier short films "Wolf of Chawl Street" and "New Year's Eve" won awards at the Mumbai Film Festival. In 2023, he wanted to know why people liked Taylor Swift and chased that thought to make "Taylor's Version", which was named Vimeo Staff Pick. He has also been a fellow at Vanishing Angle's Short-to-Feature Lab and the Zurich Film Festival Academy.

"We Were Here" revolves around three laid off men who set out to challenge household appliances. Their campaign takes an unexpected turn when one of their children gets a job at an AI company, forcing them to confront the possibility that they may have been left behind, according to the official synopsis.

Both Scott and Chopra Jonas connected to the themes in Bhasin's film and decided to executive produce the movie, which gives it considerable power during the campaign for the Oscars. Nikkhil Advani, Arati Lohia, Anupama Chopra and Pan Nalin also executive produce it.

"Andrew Scott connected with it on an artistic level. He felt like it had something very profound to say... And he came on board as an executive producer then. Since then, we've been exchanging voice notes and messages on WhatsApp and finding ways to make it reach more people," Bhasin said.

Chopra Jonas, he said, liked that the movie was tackling so many themes in such a short duration.

"It's a film that's not just talking about humans versus AI, but also about ageism, obsolescence, and feeling redundant. It is talking about how values between father and son, husband and wife work in our country, how communication and love works, what is understanding and empathy in a world like ours, what is identity.

"So, all of those questions set in the context of a small-town Indian context were packed in 10 minutes and she thought that was worthy of encouragement," he said.

Overcoming Production Hurdles For An Oscar Bid

The initial journey on "We Were Here" was riddled with doubts, budgetary issues and rejections, Bhasin recalled.

He gave up on the film twice.

"I couldn't justify what I was doing to anybody. There was a bit of ridiculousness in even chasing an idea for a short film like that. When I tried to take it to producers, they didn't want to back a short film.

"But I still so loved it. I really wanted to make it. The thing is that this film, unlike most of my previous films, required more resources. It required professional crew and that cost money. Eventually I found Devaiah Bopanna. He was the first supporter in this film."

Bopanna is former head writer of comedy group AIB.

Once the film was complete in 2025, there was another hurdle to cross -- submitting it to international festivals.

It was at Clermont-Ferrand, a prestigious short film festival in France, where surrounded by 1,500 people in an auditorium that Bhasin finally realised his story was working.

"When the screening started, I heard one laugh here and one laugh there. I realised that this film I have made in a small town in India is actually finding a way to be understood by people anywhere. By the end of the film, people were laughing and whistling. So, I could tell that it essentially did what we really wanted it to do."

Bhasin is now working on developing a feature length story.