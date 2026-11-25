West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has revealed that former President Pranab Mukherjee advised him to leave the Trinamool Congress and align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a truly independent political career, shedding light on his 2020 switch to the BJP.

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari addresses a press conference after a cabinet meeting at Nabanna, in Kolkata, November 25, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari claimed on Wednesday that former President Pranab Mukherjee advised him to leave the TMC and align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an independent political career.

Adhikari stated Mukherjee believed he would remain an "employee" in the Mamata Banerjee-led party if he stayed.

Adhikari, who joined the BJP in December 2020, described the TMC as a party controlled by Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee, functioning like a private company.

He quoted Mukherjee as saying, "If you want to remain an employee, stay with her. If you want to move ahead on your own strength, stay with Modi ji."

Adhikari refrained from specifying when the conversation took place to avoid controversy regarding the late leader's words.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday claimed that former President Pranab Mukherjee had advised him to leave the TMC and align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi if he wanted to carve out an independent political career, as he would otherwise remain an "employee" in the Mamata Banerjee-led party.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Ras Mela in Cooch Behar, Adhikari declined to elaborate on this, saying he did not want any further discussion on the late Congress leader, whom he described as a "great personality".

Adhikari's Political Shift And Mukherjee's Counsel

Adhikari, once a prominent TMC leader and a minister in the Mamata Banerjee government, joined the BJP in December 2020, ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections.

"Pranab babu has gone to the abode of God. He is no longer among us. He was a great personality. He is a revered figure, and I do not want any unnecessary discussion on this," the chief minister said.

Adhikari's remarks came a day after he recalled how Mukherjee had advised him to leave the TMC, where he felt he would remain an "employee" of the party leadership, and work with Modi if he wished to advance independently in politics.

TMC's Internal Dynamics And Adhikari's Departure

Speaking at an Economic Times event in Kolkata on Tuesday night, Adhikari had described the TMC as a party controlled by former chief minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, likening its functioning to a privately run company with a chairman and managing director.

"I was also there (in the TMC), but I did not want to remain an employee. That is why I walked out," he had said, referring to his decision to leave the TMC in 2020.

The chief minister had described Mukherjee as his "original adviser" and recalled visiting him at Rashtrapati Bhavan after he became President.

Mukherjee's Direct Advice To Adhikari

According to Adhikari, Mukherjee had then advised him to consider whether he wanted to continue working under the TMC leadership or pursue his political ambitions independently by aligning with Modi.

"If you want to remain an employee, stay with her. If you want to move ahead on your own strength, stay with Modi ji," Adhikari had quoted Mukherjee as telling him.

The chief minister, however, had refrained from specifying when the conversation took place, saying he did not wish to invite controversy over the words of a leader who was no longer alive.

Pranab Mukherjee's Legacy And Adhikari's Current Role

Mukherjee, who served as India's president from 2012 to 2017, was a senior Congress leader and one of the country's most experienced political figures.

After joining the BJP, Adhikari subsequently became the Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly after the party's defeat in the 2021 polls. He became the chief minister after the BJP's landslide victory in the 2026 Assembly elections.

The BJP won 208 of the 294 Assembly seats, while the TMC secured 80, marking the end of its 15-year rule in the state. Mamata Banerjee lost the Bhabanipur constituency to Adhikari.