Pralhad Joshi takes charge as education minister after Pradhan's exit

Pralhad Joshi has officially taken charge as India's new Union Education Minister, stepping in after Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation amidst widespread student protests concerning the NEET paper leak controversy.

IMAGE: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi takes additional charge of the Ministry of Education, in New Delhi, July 26, 2026. Photograph: Ministry of Education/ANI Video Grab

Key Points Pralhad Joshi has been appointed as the new Union Education Minister.

He takes over from Dharmendra Pradhan, who resigned from the post.

Pradhan's resignation followed widespread student protests over the NEET paper leak controversy.

Joshi will hold the additional charge of the education ministry alongside his role as consumer affairs minister.

Dharmendra Pradhan stated his resignation was not a matter of 'individual prestige' in his letter.

Newly appointed Union education minister Pralhad Joshi has taken charge, officials said on Sunday.

Joshi was appointed education minister after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from the post on Saturday. Joshi has been given additional charge of the education ministry besides his role as the consumer affairs minister.

Pradhan resigned from his post on Saturday following the Cockroach Janta Party-led student protests across the country, demanding his ouster over the NEET paper leak controversy.

In his resignation letter, Pradhan said it was not a matter of "individual prestige" for him, and that he was disturbed to see the series of events that unfolded over the last 10 days.