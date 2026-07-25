Pralhad Joshi appointed as new education minister

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has been appointed as the new Education Minister, taking over from Dharmendra Pradhan following his resignation amidst the significant NEET paper leak controversy and widespread student protests.

IMAGE: Union ministers Pralhad Joshi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Pralhad Joshi has been appointed as the new Union Education Minister.

Joshi will also retain his portfolio as Consumer Affairs Minister.

Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as Education Minister has been accepted by the President.

Pradhan's resignation comes amidst nationwide student protests over the NEET paper leak controversy.

The appointment was made on the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has been appointed as Education Minister following Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation from the post on Saturday.

Joshi has been given additional charge of the Education Ministry besides his role as Consumer Affairs Minister.

Pradhan's Resignation Amidst Controversy

A Rashtrapati Bhavan communique said the President, as advised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has accepted the resignation of Pradhan with immediate effect.

It said that on the advice of the Prime Minister, the President has directed that Joshi, Cabinet Minister, be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Education, in addition to his own duties.

Earlier in the day, Pradhan resigned from his post following the Cockroach Janta Party-led student protests across the country, demanding his ouster over the NEET paper leak controversy.

Pradhan said it is not a matter of 'individual prestige' for him and he is disturbed to see the series of events that have unfolded in the last 10 days.