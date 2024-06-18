News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Prajwal Revanna sent to jail till June 24 in sexual abuse case

Prajwal Revanna sent to jail till June 24 in sexual abuse case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
June 18, 2024 17:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A special court in Bengaluru on Tuesday remanded former Janata Dal-Secular MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing charges of rape and sexual abuse, to judicial custody till June 24.

IMAGE: Suspended JD-S MP Prajwal Revanna being taken to Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital for a medical examination, in Bengaluru, May 31, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The 42nd additional chief metropolitan magistrate court had on June 12 remanded him to the custody of the Special Investigation Team, which is probing the cases against him, till June 18.

 

The 33-year-old had failed in his bid to retain the Hassan parliamentary constituency in the recent polls.

SIT officials arrested Revanna soon after he landed at Bengaluru airport from Germany on May 31.

He had left for Germany on April 27, a day after Hassan went to the polls.

A 'Blue Corner Notice' seeking information on his whereabouts had earlier been issued by Interpol, following a request by the SIT via the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Revanna was arrested in a case registered against him in Holenarasipura in Hassan district on April 28.

He was accused of sexually harassing a 47-year-old former maid.

He has been booked in three cases of sexual assault.

There are also charges of rape against him.

The cases of sexual abuse came to light after pen-drives containing explicit videos allegedly involving Revanna were reportedly circulated in Hassan, ahead of Lok Sabha polls there on April 26.

JD-S suspended him from the party after cases were filed against him.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Prajwal Revanna is completely trapped'
'Prajwal Revanna is completely trapped'
Women cops executed Prajwal Revanna's arrest warrant
Women cops executed Prajwal Revanna's arrest warrant
'Many involved': Deve Gowda on Prajwal Revanna case
'Many involved': Deve Gowda on Prajwal Revanna case
Now OBC quota stir begins to haunt Maha govt
Now OBC quota stir begins to haunt Maha govt
Erigaisi wins Stepan Avagyan Memorial
Erigaisi wins Stepan Avagyan Memorial
Markets hit fresh record highs; Sensex climbs 308 pts
Markets hit fresh record highs; Sensex climbs 308 pts
India announce shotgun squad for Paris Olympics
India announce shotgun squad for Paris Olympics
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Prajwal Revanna loses his Hassan seat

Prajwal Revanna loses his Hassan seat

Prajwal arrested upon return, sent to police custody

Prajwal arrested upon return, sent to police custody

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances