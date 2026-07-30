Pradhan's resignation only beginning: Congress

The Congress party has called for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, citing a deep-seated 'rot' in India's education system, exacerbated by alleged scams and discrepancies in examination results.

IMAGE: Former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Congress party asserts that the 'rot' in India's education system is deep, demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

Jairam Ramesh highlighted a scam involving managed exam centres in Maharashtra's engineering admissions process.

Concerns were raised over the divergence between MH-CET results and Class 12 board marks, suggesting potential foul play.

The Congress leader called for deep introspection into the education system, questioning the growing prevalence of coaching over school-based learning.

Simply passing laws against paper leaks is deemed insufficient, insulting the sentiments of lakhs of frustrated youth.

The 'rot' in India's education system is deep and Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as education minister is only the first step in a long journey to restoring its integrity, the Congress said on Thursday.

Party general secretary Jairam Ramesh on X shared a screenshot of a media report claiming that the engineering admissions process in Maharashtra's premier institutes has come under scrutiny after the surfacing of a scam alleging managed exam centres.

Calls For Deeper Introspection In Education

He said that for the last three years, there has been a divergence between the results of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MH-CET) for engineering and the class 12 board marks.

The toppers in the MH-CET are unable to perform well in their Board exams, Ramesh said.

"Is this due to foul-play? Is this due to the growing prevalence of coaching over school-based education? We need to introspect deeply," the Congress leader said.

The former environment minister said that simply passing a law to create fast-track courts for paper leaks is not a solution, and the move "insults" the sentiments and righteous frustration of the lakhs of youth who have taken to the streets over the last couple of months.