Pradhan's resignation non-negotiable, stir to continue: CJP

Amidst the escalating NEET-UG paper leak controversy, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) chief spokesperson Saurav Das has declared Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation 'non-negotiable', while Union Health Minister JP Nadda has called for a thorough parliamentary discussion on the serious issue.

IMAGE: CJP supporters continue the protest in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) chief spokesperson Saurav Das has declared Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation 'non-negotiable' and stated that protests will continue until the demand is met.

Das emphasised the importance of peaceful protests, citing discussions with Sonam Wangchuk, and warned against 'anti-social elements' derailing the movement.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda urged against politicising the paper leak issue, calling it a serious problem requiring in-depth discussion in Parliament.

Nadda affirmed the government's readiness to discuss all aspects of the NEET-UG paper leak in Parliament, stressing a 'responsible and responsive' approach.

The government seeks to move beyond blame and counter-allegations to find a comprehensive solution to prevent injustice to millions of students.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) chief spokesperson Saurav Das on Wednesday termed the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan as 'non-negotiable', adding that the protest would continue until the demand was met.

Call for Peaceful Protests

Das said he had spoken to Sonam Wangchuk several times during the day and that they agreed the protest should remain peaceful.

"I spoke with Sonam Wangchuk several times today. The conclusion was that this protest should remain peaceful. He has also publicly appealed to all protesters to maintain peace and conduct this protest in the right manner. He has also publicly appealed to all protesters to maintain peace and conduct this protest in the right manner," Das said.

He alleged, ".. In previous protests in this country, anti-social elements planted by the ruling regime infiltrate and derail the entire protest, then ultimately, those protesting peacefully are blamed, and this should not happen."

"J P Nadda should be ashamed. People have been sitting here for over 30 days. He is the one doing the politics," Das said, reacting to Union Minister J P Nadda's press conference.

Pradhan's Resignation 'Non-Negotiable'

On the demand for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, Das said, "Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation is non-negotiable. Without this, the protest will continue. It will continue for as long as it has to."

Nadda Calls for Parliamentary Discussion

Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Wednesday said that the issue of paper leaks should not be politicised and it is a serious problem which requires in-depth discussion.

Nadda, who is Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, said that the government is ready to discuss all aspects of NEET-UG paper leak in Parliament.

Addressing a press conference, he said the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is 'responsible and responsive'.

"We should move beyond blame and counter-allegations and discuss this. The best medium for discussion is Parliament, and we are ready for that discussion. Let there be a thorough discussion, delving into the details through in-depth discussion. What are the factors leading to the paper leak? Who are the people involved, and how has the Central Government responded?" he asked.

"How have we addressed this issue when a paper leak has come to our attention, and how should other governments address it? What is the point we should deeply consider and find a solution to so that injustice is not done to our students, numbering in the millions?" he added.